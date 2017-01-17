Legislature faces challenges of mental health care

Lawmakers juggle priorities, state budget in new session

As those living with mental illness in the state continue to seek treatment, lawmakers and experts are grappling with how Iowa can transition from state-provided care to regionally-provided care.

Prioritizing Iowa’s needs will be a common challenge for Des Moines, which became a Republican-controlled trifecta of the House of Representatives, Senate and governor’s seat after the 2016 elections. Addressing Iowa’s growing need for mental health treatment should be represented, said legislators with previous terms at the statehouse.

“Prior to my being a legislator, I didn’t realize how dire the mental health system in Iowa is,” Iowa Rep. Josh Byrnes, R-Osage, said.

Incoming legislators need to make mental healthcare a priority to keep Iowa progressing in terms of treatment, said Byrnes, who served three terms in the statehouse before choosing not to run for re-election in 2016.

“Everybody knows mental health hasn’t been the highest priority,” he said.

To do that, Iowa has to connect the dots –– between funding the two remaining state mental health hospitals, supporting regionalized care treatment initiatives as they grow, and laying groundwork for other health care programs as the state finds needs. But first, legislators need to get a handle on how all these pieces work within the state’s treatment net.

What to know about MHIs

In fiscal year 2016-2017, Iowa budgeted more than $33 million combined on the two remaining state mental health institutes in Cherokee and Independence, including support for an equivalent of 392 full-time positions. Additionally, the state budgeted more than $10 million on a Cherokee committal unit treating sexually violent predators.

The future of Iowa’s four mental health institutes has been quarreled over for some time, after Democratic lawmakers and the state workers union sued Branstad’s administration for closing two of the four MHIs located within Iowa. Democratic legislators disagreed with the move, claiming Branstad violated state code requiring four mental hospitals to operate in the state and that he overstepped limits of the governor’s office by closing them without the Legislature’s approval.

In November 2016, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that Branstad had legal authority to close Mount Pleasant and Clarinda. Three former elderly Clarinda patients had died by August 2015, which two of the families attributed to the stress of moving and nursing home employees who didn’t know how to handle the patients, the Des Moines Register reported at the time.

“I really never understood the justification that the governor gave. I don’t know if he really gave a justification, I think he just did it as a cost-saving measure,” Iowa Rep. Todd Prichard D-Charles City said. ”There wasn’t a plan.”

Prichard toured the Independence state mental institute in 2014, where he said staff members talked about MHIs as a stabilizing treatment force in a patient’s life, instead of a final, long-term care solution.

“They’re intended for people to stay there for maybe the course of weeks and months to be stabilized, so that patients can return (home),” Prichard said. “What happens is someone had a diagnosis, they go to Independence, the staff finds the right combination and stabilizes them … maybe they’d go to a community-type group home or some appropriate residential setting. These aren’t permanent resident facilities.”

Whether intended as residential facilities or not, staff members at Iowa’s MHIs have found themselves providing last-resort care to patients who can’t be handled elsewhere.

The Independence MHI was briefly featured in 2007 when author Mary Beth Pfieffer wrote about Iowan Shayne Eggen. Eggen was suffering from schizo-affective disorder when she gouged out both of her eyes during two incarcerations at the Winneshiek County Jail in 2000 and the state women’s prison in Mitchellville in 2002. Eggen’s story is the first part of Pfieffer’s book, “Crazy in America: The Hidden Tragedy of Our Criminalized Mentally Ill.” (No updates to her condition or location have been published since 2009, when her family reportedly won a lawsuit against the state of Iowa for her solitary confinement during the Mitchellville stay).

The three elderly Clarinda patients who died after transitioning to Iowa nursing homes were part of a geriatric psychiatry program at the institute.

Cherokee operates the state’s only Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders.

Prichard would support reopening the closed mental health institutes in the state, although there needs to be a new plan to transition patients back into the system, he said.

“If you’re going to reopen them, you’re going to have to transition them back into the system, but I think there’s definitely a need for the system,” Prichard said. “When they were originally established, they were established regionally in the four corners of the state. What you try to do for the families and the patients is you don’t want people who have to cross the state, go from Charles City to Council Bluffs for care –– to keep it so you can keep people close to where their family is and their home.”

Byrnes doesn’t see reopening the former MHIs as part of Iowa’s future in treating mental health.

“You look at Independence, you look at Clarinda, they’re antiquated,” Byrnes said. “That’s part of the reason that (Clarinda) got shut down –– the infrastructure of them was so poor. For the last decades, we haven’t done a good job of maintaining those facilities. I don’t think it’s just the blame of one legislative session or one governor, I think it’s the blame of decades worth of neglect.”

The old facilities don’t serve the needs of staff members, Byrnes said, and rather than reopening an outdated facility, he believes the state should consider building a new, centralized unit.

“(Clarinda was) an older building that was built a long time ago, and if you think about it –– when (Independence) was built, think about how we treated mental health back then compared to how we treat mental health now,” Byrnes said. “We are using an old facility based off of old principles, and we know that the way mental health was handled back in the day was not the right procedure. We’ve come so much further along …The old facilities don’t match with today’s treatment plans.”

County Social Services CEO Bob Lincoln also says a new state facility would be a “good idea”.

“I think there’s definitely a role for the public psychiatric beds. Frankly, it really needs to be there to support our private psychiatric units for those folks that are really too dangerous to support in a community hospital,” Lincoln said.

“The reopening of MHIs, I think that moves us backwards. That doesn’t move us forward,” he added. “I would really like to see a modernization.”

Politics of treatment

Gov. Branstad’s actions to close two of Iowa’s mental health institutes were not universally agreed upon among Republicans, Byrnes said.

“There (are) some fissures within the Republican caucus on what to do,” Byrnes said. “I think it’s a lack of understanding … We’ve got to do a better job at educating legislators as to what the mental health system looks like, where the deficiencies are, and what are some potential solutions for getting us on track.”

Legislators will have to work through funding of any changes to make relevant progress, Prichard said.

“We’re going to have to find that common ground,” Prichard said. “There’s been a lot of changes in the government now. I would hope that one thing both parties can agree on is that the mental health system in Iowa is under distress.”

“If we see nothing in the next few years with the perfect trifecta of Republican House, Senate and governor, then we know that it was not the Democrat’s fault,” Byrnes said. “I think the pressure is on the shoulders of Republicans to get something done, because they’ve been just as guilty as the Democrats in pointing fingers to blame.”

The sheer amount of new legislators who have arrived at Iowa’s Capitol at the start of this session means that veteran lawmakers and lobbyists will have a lot of work to do educating newcomers on where Iowa’s mental health treatment system sits –– and what the Legislature can do about it.

County sheriffs and other law enforcement officials have been hearing about the project for three years, but Lincoln agrees that few lawmakers or citizens are fully aware of what County Social Services is doing to build a diversion center in Waterloo –– the Adult Crisis Stabilization Center, where law enforcement will be able to bring mentally ill county residents to be assessed by psychiatric professionals, instead of relying on the jail to hold them.

The center will be funded through County Social Services, which levies property tax dollars from the 22 member counties to fund services throughout the region.

“It’s a very complex concept,” Lincoln said. “It’s requiring a lot of our systems to change … When you’re trying to create something new, it’s pretty hard for anybody to wrap their hands around this.”

A wishlist of priorities

Legislators in Iowa are facing mountains of costs and an avalanche of falling state income as they contemplate the state’s future. With calls for action on education, water quality and infrastructure needs, Iowa is facing a shortfall of $96.2 million compared to revenue forecasts projected in October 2016, the Des Moines Register reported. In early January, Branstad recommended $110 million in budget cuts and adjustments, hitting Iowa’s judicial branch, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Corrections.

When lawmakers talk about Iowa’s biggest needs for mental health, there is common ground on the essentials: Iowa needs more psychiatrists in the state or psychiatric outreach, and Iowa counties need more community detoxification or mental health outreach centers.

In 2016, Iowa lawmakers dedicated $50,000 in grant money to bring psychology interns in areas of the state facing shortages.

“We don’t have enough psychiatrists. We need to get more psychiatrists in the pipeline as well,” Byrnes said. “It’s not going to happen overnight, it’s going to take years to build up that group of people, but it’s a step.”

“The issue of psychiatrists and providers, that’s a tough one,” Lincoln said. “We are increasing our capacity through Telehealth, so in the short term if we can’t attract doctors, we could at least do a lot to increase the reimbursement of Telehealth so that we could provide Telehealth psychiatrists through our public health nursing. There’s a lot of ways we could increase access.”

The state should also access technology in solving some of the waiting periods, Byrnes said. Putting together a digital database would help doctors locate treatment beds faster, he said –– currently, the search for a treatment facility takes a law enforcement officer or medical professional away from their jobs and on the phone lines.

“It’s like Mary and Joseph trying to find an inn,” Byrnes said.

Iowa is not reimbursing private care facilities adequately, Prichard said.

“Iowa comparatively lags behind reimbursement rates compared to our neighboring states in a lot of ways, so we need to bring our reimbursements in line with what the market is to help our private providers,” he said. “The other thing would be (to make) addiction treatment more available within the communities …The place to treat mental health and addiction isn’t necessarily in the criminal justice system.”

There’s still a long way to go for Iowa when treating adults with mental health disabilities. With a new session at the Legislature, Lincoln is hopeful that some focus will go toward developing infrastructure for children.

“(County Social Services) is going to try very hard to expand that to children because there are a lot of services out there for children, but it’s very difficult for families to figure out where those services are, how much they’re paid for, what they’d be eligible for,” Lincoln said. “I would really like to see the regional service system become the service system for all ages, so we’re not excluding anyone from getting the help they need.”

