CC Politician considers run for governor

Staff Report

Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, says he is considering a run for governor.

He won’t make any decision until after the legislative session in early summer, according to an interview he gave with the Des Moines Register.

He’ll want to discuss his decision with his family more before deciding to run.

Prichard is a Iraq War Army veteran, and currently holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in an Army Reserve unit based in Des Moines.

Prichard has represented Charles City since 2013 when he was elected.

Prichard also works as an attorney at Prichard Law Office in Charles City.