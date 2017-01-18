Searching for 208 Iowa troops

1 of 4

Images of Korean War troops from Floyd, other counties sought

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Curators in Waterloo’s Grout Museum District are searching for photos of Korean War troops killed or missing in action –– and they need help from Iowans.

“We’re collecting a photo for every single Iowan killed in the Korean War,” Historical Content and Program Developer Christopher Shackelford said.

The “Korean War Focused” project is a huge undertaking for organizers. Between 1950 to 1953, a recorded 556 Iowans were killed during the war or went missing in action. Out of those Iowans, the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum has collected photos for 347 Iowans –– searching for pictures, and sometimes biographical information, for 208 more troops.

“For these individuals, we do not have the photographs and are missing vital information like where they went to high school,” Shackelford said. “For a lot of them, we only have a date of birth, date of death, and the counties they lived in.”

The museum is releasing names to counties across Iowa, hoping a former relative, neighbor or other connection will recognize the names of troops still missing from the photo collection, Shackelford said –– or if a county resident recognizes a last name, they could reach out to a potential surviving relative.

Photographs & information sought

Floyd County: Charles J. Dostart, Clyde D. Steele. Alternative photo of John D. Beagles, a Charles City resident, is also sought.

Chickasaw County: Walter M. Schulz

Mitchell County: Norman H. Dierks, William Laughlin, Eugene J. Thome

Butler County: Robert L. McGee

The project is partially inspired by previous displays the museum has put on honoring fallen Iowans in conflict. In 2013, the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum created a Fallen Heroes display honoring 98 Iowans killed in the recent War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan. The museum also opened a permanent upgrade in July 2016, featuring all 866 Vietnam War troops who were killed or missing in action.

“For the last year, (we’ve been) understanding that we would like to continue backwards in time, so the next logical step would be the Korean War,” Shackelford said.

This latest project is expected to open for display in July 2017, and will become a permanent feature in the summer of 2018. The display’s design will also be informed by previous exhibits like the Vietnam War Faces project –– in that display, users can stand before a “touch wall”, scrolling through names or tapping on photos of troops to learn their name, rank and biography.

The museum is working with the same software company to create the new display, Shackelford said, but there will be distinct differences to give viewers a new experience.

“We’re going to play with that idea, but we want it to be uniquely about the Korean conflict,” Shackelford said.

Researching Iowans in the Korean War has become “a slight challenge,” he said. The government has no comprehensive list of those killed or missing in action, and Shackelford is still discovering names not already on his list from newspaper obituaries and other historical records. One Davenport resident in his research had not been included because the man was listed as an Illinois resident.

Anyone with an Iowa connection who considered themselves an Iowan will be included in the exhibit, Shackelford said.

“That list is growing. That could grow over time, and we take the policy of being inclusive rather than exclusive,” he said. “I’m still working on it daily. To find this many, it’s going to be a challenge over this next year, but I’m optimistic.”

“I really hope people do take some ownership in creating a unique memorial to those who were killed for our country,” Shackelford added.

Those who have information or photographs of service members should contact Shackelford at chris.shackelford@gmdistrict.org. Photos should be scanned as .jpg at 300dpi. For instructions on scanning, email Shackelford or call 319-234-6357.

