Breakfast with the Bigs

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

A few Floyd County kids enjoyed a real treat on Wednesday morning: breakfast before the school day started with their “bigs” through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa.

Bigs and Littles weren’t the only ones enjoying a full breakfast, presentation and silent auction. Community members, parents and volunteers made up the organization’s first breakfast event in Floyd County since it merged with Caring Connections in July.

“We definitely achieved our goal of getting some new supporters in the room, and raising awareness and some funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters here in Floyd County,” Executive Director Katie Orlando said.

The organization pairs community members with a child in the county who could use a mentor to help them grow or help them through a difficult time, Orlando told the crowd. Matches can meet either out in the community, with Bigs and Littles scheduling meet-ups at events or community locations, or during school time on a regular basis. Matches are asked to spend at least four hours a month together.

An estimated 80 community members took part in the event, held at the Elks Club Lodge. During the presentation, Orlando gave awards to Brian Tiedemann (Volunteer of the Year), Jeff Field (Big of the Year), Doug Johnson (Big of the Year) and Carole Melrose (Rookie Big of the Year) for the time they’ve dedicated to the organization and to their Littles.

Twelve-year-old Preston Deike was one of three Little speakers who told the crowd about his big, Doug Johnson, who brings Deike fishing and teaches him woodworking. The two were paired up under Caring Connections and have been spending time together for the last year and a half.

“(It’s) a good organization for kids,” Deike said. “I’d say to kids who are considering (it), go out and have fun. You may be shy the first day but then you don’t really get shy.”

Johnson’s own children had left home by the time he started the match process with Caring Connections, and he realized he had more time to share with another student.

“I thought about it for a couple of years, and then one day I just thought, ‘I’m going to walk in to Caring Connections and visit with them,'” Johnson said. “I wanted to share my time with somebody, and have them be able to share their time with me.”

He and Deike were paired up in a few weeks’ time. The two have a lot of similar interests, including a few ongoing woodworking projects.

For those considering becoming a Big, “It’s not scary at all,” Johnson said.

“It’s a long-time friendship you have the opportunity to develop, and it’s rewarding to me, as a mentor, to know that you’re helping somebody through a need in their life. It’ll change your life,” he added.

Nevaeh Harrelson, 10, also spoke, and wanted to be able to thank her Big, Kristin Hall, for the lessons she learns as a Little while baking and doing crafts with Hall’s family.

To other kids considering joining, Harrelson said, “Go for it.”

“Try your best, and if you want to, you do it,” she said.

Some of Wednesday’s visitors were involved with Caring Connections, but many were brand new to idea of a long-time mentorship, Orlando said.

“Many people came from when we went out and tried to get some prizes for our silent auction. A lot of them had not heard of mentoring here,” Orlando said.

Supporters can join the Full Moon 5K on May 12, an event Caring Connections began five years ago with participating matches. Big Brothers Big Sisters is also planning a future bowling event for Bigs and Littles.

“We’re always looking for mentors … I know we still have a need in Floyd County,” Orlando said. “It only takes a few hours to make a difference in a child’s life.”

