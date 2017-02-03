Sink or success? RRMR shows up at cardboard races

1 of 6

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Rolls of duct tape and all the cardboard a high school student could ever need: it sounds like the formula of a towering, dubious castle in the making. But somehow, 150 students at the Cedar River Complex in Osage kept their focus.

The 2017 Cardboard Boat Races attracted science classes from seven area schools. It’s the second year of the event, Marketing Manager Sarah Gerbig said.

“(It’s) physics with an actual live scale experiment. They came (Wednesday) morning, we went over the rules and they built their boats here in the gym,” Gerbig said.

Each of the 22 teams had one roll of duct tape and as much cardboard as they wanted to work with on the boat’s design. Teams were also invited to bring extra duct tape for decorations, but those rolls could not be used for structural purposes.

Eleven senior girls from Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Senior High School took on the challenge with high school science teacher Tara Ellingson. Students arrived at 8 a.m. and had until 1 p.m. to construct their crafts for the challenge. Races went on until the top three teams –– from North Union, St. Ansgar and RRMR –– faced off. RRMR team “Sea Ya Later” took third place overall, and team “Fearless Knights” won first place in creativity.

Students partnered with five area businesses to determine calculations for their boats, including total volume and the Archimedes principle, Gerbig said.

“The business member would give pointers and tips about how they use things in real life. Each team had to incorporate something from their business in the design, whether that was the business name or colors,” Gerbig said.

Ellingson and a few teachers watched their students work, making sure the mathematics were correct.

“They did really well, the had a lot of fun and worked hard the entire day,” Ellingson said.