Fast Moving Week

Foster signs to continue football career at Iowa Central

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — At the beginning of the week, Jaden Foster made the decision.

By the end of the week, he followed through on it.

“I just thought it was a good fit for me,” the Charles City senior said just before his signed on to play football for the Iowa Central Tritons, an NJCAA program, Friday at the high school.

Foster had considered other schools and even thought about walking on at one of the state’s Division 1 schools.

“But I thought this would be a good stepping stone for me,” said Foster, who will line up as a receiver for the Tritons. “If I played somewhere else, it might take awhile before I got my chance.

“The coaches (at Iowa Central) made me feel that I could contribute right away.”

A co-MVP for the Comets this past season, Foster led the team in touchdowns (7) — three of which covered more than 80 yards — yards receiving (506) and interceptions (4).

Though he’s signed on to become a Triton, Foster is still an active Comet. He has emerged as the Charles City basketball team’s most reliable rebounder and interior defender.

This spring, Foster plans to go out for the Charles City track team.

“I haven’t run track since the seventh grade,” said Foster, who spent most of last offseason in the weight room to get stronger.

“But I want to get faster to play football at the next level.”