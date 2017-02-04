CC electrical pole burnt through

1 of 5

By Thomas Nelson

An electrical pole on E Street was burnt through on a cold Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4.

At 2:47 p.m. Saturday, a call alerted Charles City Police and Firefighters to a burning pole between 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue on E Street.

“The pole burned off below the primary, and it’s just hanging there now,” Darren Uetz, Firemen, said.

The fuse was blown and the surrounding neighborhood lost power, and several Charles City businesses had their power go off briefly, before turning back on.

The whole street was cordoned off while police and firefighters waited for Mid-American to come.

The whole time the top of the pole was still smoldering with pockets of flames emanating from the burnt top.

The resulting fire and loss of power brought several Charles City citizens out of their homes to see what had happened.

At 3:22 p.m. Mid American came to switch power back, 35 minutes after the police and firefighters were called, to the surrounding neighborhood.

The pole was burnt through because the equipment malfunctioned and the circuit was knocked out, said Kelly Miller, Mid-American worker. The post insulator didn’t do its job.

This isn’t the first time a power line has caught fire in Charles City. Several times before a power line has heated up and burnt the attached pole, Uetz said, but never enough to burn through the pole.

