Sure Shots

Comets prove crowd right while shooting down Tigerhawks

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

WEST UNION — During warmups and at the start of the game, the North Fayette Valley faithful would taunt Charles City sophomore Jack Molstead with chants of “Shooter! Shooter!” whenever he touched the ball.

Soon, they began chanting that for just about every Comet. Just as well as Charles City turned up the offense early while jumping out to a commanding first-half lead that proved more than enough to protect in a 70-50 non-conference boys basketball final Monday night.

No doubt, Molstead proved to be the shooter the crowd claimed he was while scoring 12 of his game-high 16 points in the first half.

Cade Hemesath, in his second game back after a bum ankle sidelined him for two games and hampered his play for several games before that, scored 15 and had three steals for the Comets.

Charles City junior Noah Schlader also got the attention of NFV fans while draining four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Hakeem Sharief’s 3-point play borne from his steal and layup up the Comets up 25-10 early in the second quarter. The lead swelled to 22 points at the half (39-17) before extending to 27 (58-31) going into the fourth.

During a time where 25- or more point leads no longer seem safe, the Tigerhawks made things a little interesting when they went on a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

They managed to cut the lead to 14 points with a little less than 3:30 left in regulation, but a stunning comeback wasn’t in the works here as Charles City managed to get a solid defensive effort from several junior varsity players inserted to finish the game.

The Tigerhawks did manage to get three players in double-figure scoring — Spencer Heyer (15), Tate Hovden (11) and Nic Butikofer (10) — while falling to .500 overall (10-10).

The Comets (13-4) are on the road tonight to face the Class 3A top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks, who previously saddled Charles City with its first loss of the season on Jan. 3

CHARLES CITY 70, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 50

Scoring By Quarters

Charles City 20 19 19 12 — 70

North Fayette Valley 10 7 14 19 — 50

CHARLES CITY — Jack Molstead 16, Hakeem Sharief 6, Mike Cranshaw 4, Noah Schlader 12, Tre Walker 6, Cade Hemesath 15, Elliott Gebel 3, Michael Andrews 4, Ryan Zuspan 4.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY — Tate Hovden 11, Josh Guenther 2, Nic Butikofer 10, Chase Hollinrake 2, Brooks Hovden 2, Spencer Heyer 15, Eli Nessa 2, Bryce Messler 6.