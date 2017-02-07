Scouting with Jeremy Heyer

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Out of almost seven years of Cub Scout leadership, Jeremy Heyer remembers the stormy nights at summer camp with his Cub pack. At the former Boy Scout camp in Floyd County, now the Tosanak Recreational Area, Heyer remembers rounding up boys from their campsites and herding them into the dining hall for shelter.

“It seems like every year when we go to summer camp … there’s always a thunderstorm, or some sort of a storm that crops up,” Heyer said. “We spent the entire evening with 200-plus smelly boys in the dining hall, watching movies as the storm raged outside. We tried to keep everybody calm and quiet and under control, but you lose power, get power back — it was challenging.”

It’s hard for him to choose one favorite memory, though.

“Oh, there’s a lot of memories. A lot of memories,” he said.

Heyer has been Cubmaster for Pack 4166 since 2010, two years after his oldest son Justin joined Cub Scouts in 2008. The pack is chartered by First Security Bank and Trust.

Cub Scouting serves the ages between first and fifth grade. After reaching their final Cub Scout requirements, students can choose to transition into their local Boy Scout troop. Students level up through Boy Scout ranks by earning merit badges for skills gained, and age out of the organization at 18 years.

Heyer started as a den leader in 2008, working with another parent to guide the group of first graders through Cub activities. In 2009, he started taking on other duties such as treasurer, and continued building his involvement at the local and district level. From 2012 to 2016, Heyer volunteered as the district chairman of the Twin Rivers district, and he has continued to serve since 2012 on the executive board for the Winnebago Council, based in Waterloo.

Although his youngest son Hayden will join the Boy Scouts in a month, Heyer will remain a Cub Scout pack leader until the end of the school year. He’ll begin volunteering with the local Boy Scout troop in the next year.

“Just like any volunteer organization, they’re always looking for volunteers. If somebody raises their hand, ‘Hey I’ll help,’ they’re pretty keen on getting you involved,” Heyer said.

Heyer grew up in Titonka, north of Algona, which had active Cub Scout packs throughout his school years. By the time he had transitioned into Boy Scouts, the only accessible troop was located 20 minutes south in Algona. By middle school, he stopped Boy Scouts to continue school athletics.

“I was not an Eagle Scout, and I regret that,” Heyer said. “You put in so much effort and all that work, and then you don’t finish that. That’s where I made that commitment to the boys.”

Volunteering for each program is different, Heyer said. While Boy Scouting is scout-driven, with the boys deciding what skills and projects they will pursue, Cub Scouting is led by the leaders to explore the foundations. Some Cub Scouts in a pack could be learning the basics of camping outdoors, while another scout has had experience with family members building those skills.

“For Cub Scouts, to me, it’s the wow factor, it’s the teaching the young ones — getting them to do something that they’ve never done before,” Heyer said. “Learn some of those things — how do you cook over a campfire, or not shower for three days and come home smelly and dirty … You want them to learn things, but you also want to make it fun.”

“In Cub Scouts there’s no failure … It’s encouraging and teaching those boys to always do their best,” Heyer added.

The most powerful memories Heyer has of Cub Scouts isn’t in one single event, he said. It comes in photos of the scouts: starting in first grade and all the way through fifth, as they’ve built their outdoors and leadership skills with fellow Cub Scouts.

“By the time they get to fifth grade, and they get to the point where they’re going to cross over to Boy Scouts — everything that they’ve done, now there’s that culmination, like a graduation,” Heyer said. “Their parents entrusted them to us leaders to keep them safe during events, to teach them something, have some fun and learn from each other.”

