No. 1 Go-Hawks defeat Comets, 71-45

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

WAVERLY — Shot-blockers may be overrated, but you can’t say enough about shot-alterers

Waverly-Shell Rock’s imposing platoon frontline of Jacob Bahe, Mosai Newsom and Northern Iowa-bound all-stater Austin Phyfe didn’t block every shot the Charles City Comets threw up during their second Northeast Iowa Conference boys basketball meeting on Tuesday. But they sure disrupted a lot of flight patterns.

A day after rolling over North Fayette Valley in a game that wasn’t as close as the 20-point margin suggested, the Comets had a much more difficult time getting good looks against Class 3A No. 1-ranked Go-Hawks, who also played a sticky man-to-man along the perimeter.

The end result: Go-Hawks 71, Comets 45.

Charles City kept it close early as Jack Molstead’s 3-pointer gave the Comets a 11-10 lead late in the first quarter.

But like the previous Go-Hawk win in Charles City, 6-10 Phyfe seemed to get more dominating as the game progressed.

As if to prove a point — or 3 points for that matter — Phyfe drained a shot from beyond the arc to give the Go-Hawks a 34-20 lead shortly before halftime.

Then in the second half, Phyfe took a more up-close-and-personal approach while scoring repeatedly in the post on way to a game-high 19 points.

Bahe added 11 points, and John Stensland and Jack Seward each had 10 for Waverly-Shell Rock (18-1, 12-0).

The Comets (13-5, 7-4) had three players in double-figures — Molstead (13 points), and Cade Hemesath and Noah Schlader, who each scored 11.

Schlader scored 9 of his points in the second half with three 3-pointers.

The Go-Hawks got a lot of contribution from their bench, including 4 points from Aaron Dunn. Dunn continues to be a thorn in the side for Charles City as he is the same W-SR athlete who scored a celebrated 43-yard touchdown against the Comets at the end of the football regular-season finale.

* Meanwhile back in Charles City, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team defeated the Comets 79-15 while improving to 15-5 and 11-1 for the season.

The Comets fell to 1-18 and 1-10.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 71, CHARLES CITY 45

Scoring By Quarters

Charles City 11 11 8 15 — 45

Waverly-Shell Rock 12 24 20 15 — 71

CHARLES CITY — Jack Molstead 13, Mike Cranshaw 2, Noah Schlader 11, Cade Hemesath 11, Tre Walker 2, Hakeem Sharief 4, Dalton Cleveland 2.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK — John Stensland 10, Jackson Little 2, Jacob Bahe 11, Austin Phyfe 19, Mosal Newsom 5, Joey McNally 4, Branden Holmquist 2, Jack Seward 10, Brandon Zeien 3, Evan Andersen 3, Aaron Dunn 4.