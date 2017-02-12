Prichard and educators speak out against GOP

1 of 4

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A rally and press conference on Saturday, Feb. 11, sought to increase awareness about a Republican bill to change collective bargaining working its way through the state Legislature.

The bill to change collective bargaining for public employees and a 1.1 percent increase in per-pupil state funding approved the the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by the governor last week are being met with resistance by some eastern Iowa Educators.

Rep. Todd Prichard-D Charles City, held a press conference at his downtown law office prior to the rally in Mason City.

“The way that this has been done is very disturbing,” Prichard said. “There was no bipartisan input.”

The bill was presented out the blue, Prichard said. No discussion was had, outside of the governor and Republican legislators, he said.

In the past, collective bargaining has given a voice to state employees to attract good teachers, Prichard said.

Prichard said the legislation was suspect.

He and Democratic Rep. Sharon Steckman and Sen. Amanda Ragan organized the rally in Mason City that was from noon to 1 p.m. in Mason City’s Central Park. It was attended by around 300 people, Prichard said.

At the press conference in Charles City, Steckman, Phoebe Pittman, Suzan Turner, Jenna Haglund and Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamman spoke with Prichard about about the new bill.

“This bill is on the fast track they want as little public input as possible,” Steckman said. “That’s why we’re trying to reach out to as many people as we can.”

Steckman wants to make sure my kids are taught by top notch teachers and that the law enforcement, social workers and firefighters of a community are trained well, she said.

“I want to make sure we have the best people in those jobs,” Steckman said.

The bill to change collective bargaining guts that whole thing, Steckman said.

“It’ll pull everyone down,” Steckman said.

Pittman discussed the notion that job negotiations are adversarial.

“I view it as two parties who are deeply vested in really doing what’s best for kids,” Pittman said. “When you take that voice away, you’re going to create contracts that won’t be able attract and retain teachers.”

The signs at the press conference said, “Save Iowa workers,” and “Iowa workers are under attack, will you have their backs?”

“Education is the foundation of democracy,” said Schwamman. “Education is under attack.”