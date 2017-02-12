Surprise Party

District champ Koresh leads a quartet of Comet state qualifiers

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

IOWA FALLS — It’s a nickname that may no longer apply to Dylan Koresh.

“We call him ‘Mr. Surprise’,” Charles City assistant wrestling coach Rob Pittman said of the Comet 145-pound sophomore.

But the unheralded Koresh is likely going to find it harder to sneak up on people, especially if he continues to put down foes at the forthcoming State Wrestling Championships starting Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

As champion of his bracket at the Class 2A District 4 Meet held Saturday at Iowa Falls-Alden High School, Koresh is part of quartet of Comet state qualifiers that includes seniors Nate Lasher (132), Alex Koehler (182) and AJ Maloy (220).

“I guess it started with that first win at the conference meet,” Koresh said of when he pinned New Hampton’s 40-win wrestler Keegan Tenge in 2:48 for a stunning upset in the first round.

“That gave me that confidence I needed from that point forward,” said Koresh, who eventually finished runner-up at the conference meet before winning a sectional title the following week.

At Iowa Falls, Koresh defeated another 40-win wrestler — Jacob Larimore of Gilbert — in the semifinals before tangling with Ballard’s Tate Battani in the finals.

Battani took a 4-2 lead and appeared to have Koresh in trouble during various points in the bout. But Koresh, with his quickness and agility while prone to the mat, was able to record a reversal to tie it before taking the lead, and then record another reversal late in the third period that proved to be the difference in a 11-9 final.

“It comes from a lot of hard work,” said Koresh (25-13) of his late-season surge, “and a lot of it is mental.”

The championship match before, Lasher suffered a 20-5 technical fall loss to Jarrett Miller of Ballard. But in the wrestleback for the second-place qualifying slot, Lasher pinned Brody Roll of Osage in 59 seconds.

For Lasher (20-6), this will be his third state meet.

For Koehler, who has been wrestling since seventh grade, this will be his first.

“I’ve been to the state championships before, but I was … what’s that word? … a spectator,” said Koehler (24-12), who rebounded from a fall loss to Ben Lee of Ballard in the finals to qualify with a 13-4 major decision over Dalton Chipp of Hampton-Dumont in the wrestleback.

“Last time I was there, I said, ‘Next year, I’m going to down there’,” said Koehler, who said this will be last year of wrestling as he is leaning more to continue his football career in college.

Maloy qualified after losing another gruelling standup dual (2-1) against Osage’s Caleb Ring in the finals.

Due to the wrestleback rule that prevents rematches and the requirement for a wrestler to beat an opponent twice to qualify for state, Maloy (28-7) automatically advanced when the wrestler he defeated in the semis — Joe Hofbauer of Ballard — pinned Ben Krafta of West Marshall in the consolation match.

Placing third in their brackets for Charles City were Carter Proffitt (126), Sam Niichel (195) and Luke Hillegas (285).

As a team, the Comets placed third out of the 11 teams represented with 90 points. Ballard, which had seven champions including Miller, Lee, Alex Bangs (106), Skylaer Noftsger (138), John Fulk (160), Seth Moore (195) and Colin Anderson (285), won the meet with 175 points.

Osage, with three district champs — Ring, Derek Fox (152), Brock Jennings (170) — was second with 102 team points.

Class 2A District 4 Meet

At Iowa Falls-Alden

Team Scores

Ballard 175, 2. Osage 102, 3. Charles City 90, 4. Gilbert 63.5, 5. East Marshall/GMG 46, 6. Iowa Falls-Alden 34, 7. South Hardin-BCLUW 33, 8. Hampton-Dumont 24, 9. West Marshall 18.5, 10. Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center 0, 10. North Polk 0

106 Results

1st Place – Alex Bangs of Ballard

2nd Place – Joe Jacobs of Osage

3rd Place – Taylor Kolthoff of Sh-bcluw

4th Place – Jake Vawter of West Marshall

1st Place Match

Alex Bangs (Ballard) 23-20, Fr. over Joe Jacobs (Osage) 30-26, So. (Dec 11-10).

2nd Place Match

Joe Jacobs (Osage) 30-26, So. over Taylor Kolthoff (Sh-bcluw) 36-11, Fr. (Dec 5-3).

3rd Place Match

Taylor Kolthoff (Sh-bcluw) 36-11, Fr. over Jake Vawter (West Marshall) 25-18, Fr. (Inj. 4:31).

113 Results

1st Place – Hunter Pfantz of West Marshall

2nd Place – Ian Showers of Sh-bcluw

3rd Place – Jim Chism of Ballard

4th Place – Wanya Pace of Charles City

1st Place Match

Hunter Pfantz (West Marshall) 31-10, Jr. over Ian Showers (Sh-bcluw) 37-6, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:39 (18-2)).

2nd Place Match

Ian Showers (Sh-bcluw) 37-6, Sr. over Jim Chism (Ballard) 23-20, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Jim Chism (Ballard) 23-20, So. over Wanya Pace (Charles City) 11-12, Jr. (Dec 8-4).

120 Results

1st Place – Nick Meling of East Marshall/GMG

2nd Place – Sinjin Briggs of Gilbert

3rd Place – Hunter Allen of Sh-bcluw

4th Place – Nolan Byrnes of Osage

1st Place Match

Nick Meling (East Marshall/GMG) 41-4, Sr. over Sinjin Briggs (Gilbert) 46-6, Sr. (Dec 6-2).

2nd Place Match

Sinjin Briggs (Gilbert) 46-6, Sr. over Hunter Allen (Sh-bcluw) 17-21, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:35 (17-0)).

3rd Place Match

Hunter Allen (Sh-bcluw) 17-21, Jr. over Nolan Byrnes (Osage) 10-30, Fr. (MD 8-0).

126 Results

1st Place – Dante Tacchia of Iowa Falls-Alden

2nd Place – Stephen Shuka of Gilbert

3rd Place – Carter Proffitt of Charles City

4th Place – Grant Cory of North Polk

1st Place Match

Dante Tacchia (Iowa Falls-Alden) 38-1, Sr. over Stephen Shuka (Gilbert) 40-8, Sr. (M. For.).

2nd Place Match

Stephen Shuka (Gilbert) 40-8, Sr. over Carter Proffitt (Charles City) 25-10, Fr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Carter Proffitt (Charles City) 25-10, Fr. over Grant Cory (North Polk) 18-18, So. (Fall 3:57).

132 Results

1st Place – Jarrett Miller of Ballard

2nd Place – Nate Lasher of Charles City

3rd Place – Brody Roll of Osage

4th Place – Brock Harris of Gilbert

1st Place Match

Jarrett Miller (Ballard) 35-8, Jr. over Nate Lasher (Charles City) 20-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:34 (20-5)).

2nd Place Match

Nate Lasher (Charles City) 20-7, Sr. over Brody Roll (Osage) 28-29, So. (Fall 0:59).

3rd Place Match

Brody Roll (Osage) 28-29, So. over Brock Harris (Gilbert) 28-16, Jr. (Dec 6-2).

138 Results

1st Place – Skyler Noftsger of Ballard

2nd Place – Dawson Riemenschneider of East Marshall/GMG

3rd Place – Mitchell Schotanus of Osage

4th Place – Josiah Dorow of Sh-bcluw

1st Place Match

Skyler Noftsger (Ballard) 42-4, So. over Dawson Riemenschneider (East Marshall/GMG) 28-21, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:21 (15-0)).

2nd Place Match

Dawson Riemenschneider (East Marshall/GMG) 28-21, Jr. over Mitchell Schotanus (Osage) 25-27, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Mitchell Schotanus (Osage) 25-27, So. over Josiah Dorow (Sh-bcluw) 27-11, Sr. (Inj. 0:00).

145 Results

1st Place – Dylan Koresh of Charles City

2nd Place – Tate Battani of Ballard

3rd Place – Jacob Larimore of Gilbert

4th Place – Jack Maitland of Ap-gc

1st Place Match

Dylan Koresh (Charles City) 25-13, So. over Tate Battani (Ballard) 31-10, Jr. (Dec 11-9).

2nd Place Match

Tate Battani (Ballard) 31-10, Jr. over Jacob Larimore (Gilbert) 41-11, Sr. (Dec 9-4).

3rd Place Match

Jacob Larimore (Gilbert) 41-11, Sr. over Jack Maitland (Ap-gc) 15-20, So. (Fall 3:31).

152 Results

1st Place – Derek Fox of Osage

2nd Place – Isaac Shelton of Hampton-Dumont

3rd Place – Lansin Lacina of East Marshall/GMG

4th Place – Eric Swart of Gilbert

1st Place Match

Derek Fox (Osage) 25-5, Sr. over Isaac Shelton (Hampton-Dumont) 21-6, Sr. (Fall 4:30).

2nd Place Match

Isaac Shelton (Hampton-Dumont) 21-6, Sr. over Lansin Lacina (East Marshall/GMG) 19-19, Sr. (Fall 1:05).

3rd Place Match

Lansin Lacina (East Marshall/GMG) 19-19, Sr. over Eric Swart (Gilbert) 25-10, Jr. (Dec 7-1).

160 Results

1st Place – John Fulk of Ballard

2nd Place – Zach Williams of Osage

3rd Place – Noah Bandstra of East Marshall/GMG

1st Place Match

John Fulk (Ballard) 29-9, Sr. over Zach Williams (Osage) 35-23, Fr. (Fall 3:37).

2nd Place Match

Zach Williams (Osage) 35-23, Fr. over Noah Bandstra (East Marshall/GMG) 32-12, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Noah Bandstra (East Marshall/GMG) 32-12, So. over () , . (Bye).

170 Results

1st Place – Brock Jennings of Osage

2nd Place – Michael Kent of Iowa Falls-Alden

3rd Place – Kenton Brekke of Ballard

4th Place – Cole Nauman of East Marshall/GMG

1st Place Match

Brock Jennings (Osage) 52-2, Sr. over Michael Kent (Iowa Falls-Alden) 34-5, Sr. (Dec 9-2).

2nd Place Match

Michael Kent (Iowa Falls-Alden) 34-5, Sr. over Kenton Brekke (Ballard) 26-16, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Kenton Brekke (Ballard) 26-16, Sr. over Cole Nauman (East Marshall/GMG) 28-19, So. (Fall 2:27).

182 Results

1st Place – Ben Lee of Ballard

2nd Place – Alex Koehler of Charles City

3rd Place – Dalton Chipp of Hampton-Dumont

4th Place – Aiden Carr of Gilbert

1st Place Match

Ben Lee (Ballard) 38-9, Jr. over Alex Koehler (Charles City) 24-12, Sr. (Fall 3:21).

2nd Place Match

Alex Koehler (Charles City) 24-12, Sr. over Dalton Chipp (Hampton-Dumont) 25-19, So. (MD 13-4).

3rd Place Match

Dalton Chipp (Hampton-Dumont) 25-19, So. over Aiden Carr (Gilbert) 25-26, Fr. (Dec 5-2).

195 Results

1st Place – Seth Moore of Ballard

2nd Place – Christian Harder of Gilbert

3rd Place – Sam Niichel of Charles City

4th Place – Caleb Engle of Sh-bcluw

1st Place Match

Seth Moore (Ballard) 33-3, Sr. over Christian Harder (Gilbert) 35-6, Sr. (Fall 2:37).

2nd Place Match

Christian Harder (Gilbert) 35-6, Sr. over Sam Niichel (Charles City) 20-16, Jr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Sam Niichel (Charles City) 20-16, Jr. over Caleb Engle (Sh-bcluw) 19-24, Sr. (Fall 1:42).

220 Results

1st Place – Caleb Ring of Osage

2nd Place – Aaron Maloy of Charles City

3rd Place – Joe Hofbauer of Ballard

4th Place – Ben Krafta of West Marshall

1st Place Match

Caleb Ring (Osage) 38-1, Sr. over Aaron Maloy (Charles City) 28-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1).

2nd Place Match

Aaron Maloy (Charles City) 28-7, Sr. over Joe Hofbauer (Ballard) 11-10, So. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Joe Hofbauer (Ballard) 11-10, So. over Ben Krafta (West Marshall) 5-23, Jr. (Fall 1:44).

285 Results

1st Place – Colin Anderson of Ballard

2nd Place – Eli Harris of Gilbert

3rd Place – Luke Hillegas of Charles City

4th Place – Ryne Fuller of Sh-bcluw

1st Place Match

Colin Anderson (Ballard) 38-8, Jr. over Eli Harris (Gilbert) 46-6, Sr. (Dec 6-0).

2nd Place Match

Eli Harris (Gilbert) 46-6, Sr. over Luke Hillegas (Charles City) 27-11, Sr. (RULE).

3rd Place Match

Luke Hillegas (Charles City) 27-11, Sr. over Ryne Fuller (Sh-bcluw) 23-22, Jr. (Fall 1:38).