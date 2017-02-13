Huskies hurry up and defeat Indians, 42-40

Chambers scores finger-roll as time expires, advancing N-P to district quarterfinals

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

NASHUA — There were early indications that this wasn’t the same Clarksville team the Nashua-Plainfield Huskies smoked out of their gym two weeks ago during the regular season.

These Indians came to play Monday in the first round of the Class 1A District 5 boys basketball bracket, and it seemed as if they were going to play some more.

Clarksville led by as many as 8 points in the fourth quarter while the Huskies were having a hard time establishing a run while plagued with a series of turnovers.

N-P also fouled the Indians into the double-bonus for most of the fourth quarter.

But with Clarksville not capitalizing when put on the line, the Huskies started playing with a sense of urgency and managed to catch the Indians just outside the final minute of regulation.

And with the score tied at 40, Huskie sophomore Isaac Chambers — after receiving an inbounds pass from Luke Cerwinske and then looping around a high screen set by Dawson Schmitt — found a driving lane along the endline for a finger-roll that would make Basketball HOFer George “The Iceman” Gervin proud, winning the game at 42-40 as time expired.

The Huskies (7-15) now advance to the quarterfinals where they will face AP Top 10-ranked Don Bosco, Gilbertsville (20-1), Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at AGWSR in Ackley.

Chambers led all scorers with 13 points.

The Indians jumped out to a 9-3 lead before the Huskies went up 13-11 when Schmitt assisted a lane-cutting Cerwinske.

With Ethan Schmidt’s 3-point basket and subsequent put-back bucket, Clarksville took a 22-18 lead at the half.

The Huskies tied it at 38 with 1:05 left in regulation with Mitchell Malven’s bank hook shot. N-P later went up 40-38 with 31.2 seconds left when Travon Adams was there to clean up a missed drive to the hole by Chambers.

After a game of misses and splits at the line from Clarksville, Ben Waetjen managed to make two clutch free throws to tie it at 40 with 6.7 seconds left.

Tanner Gilbert had 10 points to lead Clarksville (3-18).

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 42, CLARKSVILLE 40

Scoring By Quarters

Clarksville 9 13 9 9 — 40

Nashua-Plainfield 8 10 8 14 — 42

CLARKSVILLE — Dylan Jacobs 5, Christopher Behrends 5, Tanner Gilbert 10, Ben Waetjen 8, Ethan Schmidt 9, Dawson Holub 3.

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD — Isaac Chambers 13, Luke Cerwinske 5, Mitchell Malven 7, Travon Adams 4, Dayton Hansen 9, Dawson Schmitt 4.