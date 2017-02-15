Mohawks finish off Comets, 78-25, in regional first round

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

MASON CITY — We might as well get the intended pun out of the way early.

Mason City junior Hannah Faktor was a major “factor” in the Mohawks defeating the Charles City Comets, 78-25, in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A Region 7 bracket on Wednesday.

Faktor not only scored a game-high 13 points in abbreviated action, but was a piercing thorn in the side for the Comets amid the Mohawks’ trapping full-court press while coming up with a more than a handful of steals.

Junior Megan Meyer added 12 points for the Mohawks (11-11), who advance to the semifinal round on Saturday where they will face Carlisle in Carlisle.

The Region 7 championship game will be played on Feb. 21 on the home floor of the highest remaining seed.

For the Comets, their season ended at 1-20.

After the Mohawks jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the first quarter, it looked as if the Comets were going to keep it competitive if not close.

After being down 14-8 after the first quarter, the Comets managed to stay within a couple of possessions of the Mohawks well into the second quarter.

But then Faktor and Meyer — while complementing the team’s turnover baskets — began to utilize their cross-over dribble drives to the hole while finishing with scorer’s-touch layups and soon the Mohawks were running away.

Senior Kelsi Crooks was 3 points shy of attaining a double-double in her last game as a Comet with 7 points and leading all rebounders with 14 boards.

Sophomore Jodie Sindlinger also had 7 points for the Comets.

The Comets will lose three of their seniors — Crooks, Bailey Mitchell and Gen Wandro. But they have two of their top three scorers coming back: Sindlinger and freshman Olyvia Zuspan. The former of the two led the team in blocks while the latter led the team with steals (42), including three against the Mohawks.

Junior point guard Peyton Reams is also due to return. She led the Comets with 34 assists this season.

MASON CITY 78, CHARLES CITY 25

Scoring By Quarters

Charles City 8 9 4 4 — 25

Mason City 14 28 16 20 — 78

CHARLES CITY — Kelsi Crooks 7, Bailey Mitchell 1, Payton Reams 3, Olyvia Zuspan 5, Gen Wandro 2, Jodie Sindlinger 7.

MASON CITY — Anna Deets 5, Hannah Faktor 13, Megan Hollander 4, Anna Lensing 3, Meredith McGee 6, Megan Meyer 12, Sami Miller 3, Sydney Oliver 2, Kaitlin O’Neill 3, Abbie Read 6, Jacqueline Rier 2, Ali Rood 6, Kayla till 9, Jadea Whitner 2.