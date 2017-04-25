District terminates contract for industrial technology instructor

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

It took four hours Monday night before the Charles City school board approved a recommendation to terminate the teaching and coaching contract of industrial technology teacher Kevin Wedeking.

The Charles City Board of Education voted 3-2 to accept Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox’s recommendation, which was presented to the board during a special closed-session meeting Monday night at the Floyd Community Center.

Action was taken in open session at 9:45 p.m., after hearing 10 people speak on the topic during the closed hearing that lasted from 6:34 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.

Wedeking read a seven-page letter to the board at the start of the closed session, detailing past cuts the industrial technology department has experienced, he told the Press in a later phone call. Wedeking was accompanied during the session by Jason Enke, regional director of the Iowa State Education Association.

“I don’t feel the community was aware about this proposal,” Wedeking told the Press. “I’m sure there’s a few people out there that probably support the school board proposal … Who knows. I’m the recipient of the outcome.”

Cox would not comment to the Press on contract specifics discussed during Monday’s meeting, but did say the industrial technology department will be reorganized into the school’s agriculture department.

“Most of the courses will continue to be offered just as they are right now,” Cox said. “The building trades class would transition to an agriculture construction class. That’s the only one that transitions.”

Only one student is currently enrolled in the Problems in Technology course, which will be dropped at the end of the year, Cox added.

“This isn’t an attempt to pit ag against industrial arts,” Cox said. “The courses taught in industrial arts will continue to be taught.”

The agriculture department will see an expansion in offerings for students on a yearly basis.

Four agriculture classes offered in partnership with the North Iowa Area Community College will be available every year, instead of every other year. The district will also begin advertising for a second agriculture department teacher to expand the program for grades 7-12 and teach agricultural construction.

“We have a strong demand for our ag classes, so just as we would with any other program, we’re responding to that student enrollment,” Cox said.

Wedeking had offered to pick up a provisional agricultural endorsement and was told he was not a “good fit,” he told the Press.

“When I informed Dr. Cox that I could pick up an ag endorsement, I did not receive any acknowledgment in any way from him,” Wedeking said in his letter to the board.

“I am qualified to teach the subject areas with real-life experiences to base these projects on. … This is a good fit to keep building trades in the industrial technology department.”

In his letter, Wedeking also argued that the district did not give him enough time to rebuild the industrial technology department after a period of years when the department experienced cuts in staff, courses and equipment.

“With the encouragement and support from this administration I was given a three-hour time block for the building trades class. Because this was the first year and not all students had the flexibility to have a three-hour block open in their schedules — this obviously is going to lower my class numbers,” Wedeking wrote. “I have barely been given the opportunity to build this program before the idea of moving it into the ag department was very suddenly proposed.”

Wedeking also told the Press he did not intend to criticize the agriculture program’s expansion, but said the need for industrial technology skills in the world is growing while the district’s opportunities appear to be shrinking.

“Education isn’t about a popularity contest,” Wedeking said. “I happen to come from the skilled trades field my whole life.”

“In my opinion we’re making the same mistake that we did when we pushed every kid to go for a four-year degree.”