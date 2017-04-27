Curtain rises on “Don’t Drink the Water”

1 of 3

Staff report

The curtain rises this weekend for Woody Allen’s “Don’t Drink the Water,” a comedy set in an American embassy behind the Iron Curtain in 1966. American tourists, the Hollander family, takes refuge there when they are chased by the communist police.

The Charles City High School drama department takes the community behind embassy doors on Friday and Saturday at the North Grand Auditorium, starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets will be sold at the door, $5 for adults and $3 for students.

This will be the final CCHS show directed by Linda Brant, who has directed or designed every play at CCHS since 1980, a total of 73 shows. Her assistant for this show is her former student, Mike Lembke.