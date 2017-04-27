Curtain rises on “Don’t Drink the Water”

The leads of “Don’t Drink the Water” include the Hollander family, played by seniors Kaitlyn Pellymonter, Nathaniel Reams and Montana Schmidt, and junior Joe Iseneker as Axel Magee, who is running the embassy in his father’s absence. These four were seen last fall in “Shrek the Musical”. Contributed photos
Baxter the Bunny, owned by Nicolas and Nicole Klinetop and Calista Treiber, got a lot of holding time backstage with cast and crew, although in this scene Olivia Wolfe, who plays the chef, was planning on him as a dinner entree.
Senior Ryan Parker plays Father Drobney, the narrator of the story, who has been trapped in the embassy for six years. He has taken up magic as a hobby, which explains why he needs a bunny.
The curtain rises this weekend for Woody Allen’s “Don’t Drink the Water,” a comedy set in an American embassy behind the Iron Curtain in 1966.  American tourists, the Hollander family, takes refuge there when they are chased by the communist police.

The Charles City High School drama department takes the community behind embassy doors on Friday and Saturday at the North Grand Auditorium, starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets will be sold at the door, $5 for adults and $3 for students.

This will be the final CCHS show directed by Linda Brant, who has directed or designed every play at CCHS since 1980, a total of 73 shows.  Her assistant for this show is her former student, Mike Lembke.

