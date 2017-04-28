All business: Eighth grade, Prostart classes practice formal skills with luncheon

1 of 2

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Job-seeking skills don’t end at putting together resumes. Business discussions don’t pause in the office.

Charles City eighth grades were given a chance to practice one of the most common formal environments of all: the business luncheon. Under the guidance of Family and Consumer Science teacher Patricia O’Hollearn, the silverware, courses and table manners were all explained during the classtime meal.

Student teacher Rachel Wolf led preparations for the meal with Denee Lundberg’s Prostart class at the Charles City High School. Wolf is a senior at Iowa State University, and while the eighth graders attempted table conversation with community members joining them for lunch, Wolf and her high school students kept the professional meal flowing behind the scenes.

It was the first time Charles City had put on a “Mind Your Manners” lunch for the eighth grade class, and Wolf took on the challenge for the cross-grade-level project.

Wolf’s students converted and cooked all the recipes used for the eighth grade lunch, and served the meal during three separate luncheons that were led by O’Hollearn. It wasn’t simply a learning experience for the eighth grade students: Prostart students had to make the grade, too.

The luncheon was the students’ first class project, but the class will be preparing carry-out meals in upcoming weeks. It’s Wolf’s first experience teaching Prostart, which offers students certification in food-handling at the end of the course.

“It’s a newer program in FCS … I did the very traditional stuff [in school],” Wolf said. “The home cooking, the sewing, the child development — that’s what I grew up with in Cedar Falls.”

As well as covering food handling requirements, the Prostart course is also more math-based than traditional FCS courses. At the end of the course, students are certified as ‘handler-safe’, meaning they know the safety and operational requirements of a commercial kitchen. Wolf teaches Prostart levels 1 and 2, which include high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors. Seniors at Charles City can elect to take part in Comet Cafe. Level 1 Prostart students handled the eighth grade manners luncheon.

“This is definitely a new experience. I’ve never done anything like this before,” Wolf said. “The kids are very good and they work well as a team now.”

Wolf will be joining the Charles City Middle School as a permanent FCS teacher starting in 2017-2018.

“I’d love to do it for my eighth graders next year,” Wolf said. “But I’d also like to get more hands-on with Mrs. Lundberg’s kitchen for my seventh and eighth graders. They will be coming up here, they might take some of her classes.”

“It would help them get to know a kitchen like this … and get to know the production side, instead of just the home side,” she added.