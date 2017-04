Staff Report

A large fire was contained by Charles City fire fighters Saturday, April 29.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. a fire erupted on 4th Avenue in Charles City and filled the street with smoke.

Charles City Fire Fighters responded to the incident and were able to contain, the flames.

Charles City Police and State Patrol troopers helped cordon off the street.

The Charles City Fire Department does not want to release a statement at this time.

This story is on going.