RAGBRAI Charles City seeks overnight hosts

To the Press

Approximately 20,000 RAGBRAI-affiliated visitors are expected for the overnight stay in Charles City on Wednesday, July 26.

The RAGBRAI Charles City housing committee is looking for volunteers to provide lodging for those visitors who request it. This can be in the form of beds, in-house floor space, yards for tents or parking for motorhomes.

If you are considering hosting, keep these things in mind:

• Local hosts are only expected to provide a place for riders to rest their heads for the night. You aren’t required to feed, transport or entertain guests or offer amenities of any kind.

• Lodging can be inside or outside. You are not obligated to offer an indoor sleeping accommodation. Many riders are grateful just for a patch of grass on which to stake their tent.

• Only registered riders will be matched to local hosting volunteers. This means they will have signed a RAGBRAI waiver and release of liability, which extends to cover any local host.

• Guests are expected to begin arriving by mid/late morning on Wednesday, July 26, and will only stay one night. They will be off to their next destination by 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

To volunteer as a host, visit the Charles City RAGBRAI site at www.charlescityragbrai.com to fill out a form, or find printed forms at the Charles City Chamber of Commerce and the Charles City Public Library.

Riders will begin making housing requests through the housing committee after May 1.

The RAGBRAI committee asks anyone who has already agreed to host a RAGBRAI team at your home to forward the team name and team contact person to housing@charlescityragbrai.com, so that information can be added to the database of teams.

This will allow the committee to help the team locate the right address, and will also provide contact information for emergency services if needed.