Biking Blue: Charles City police to revive bicycle patrol

The Charles City Police Department is reinstating a bike patrol.

With two additional bicycles added to ones it owned previously, the Charles City police will be able to go around town during festivals during the summer with four bicycles.

Captain Brandon Franke was one of three officers to originally get certified to ride a bicycle on patrol over 10 years ago. Officers that want to patrol on bicycles need to attend a one-week training course in Des Moines.

The bike patrol course consists of a lot of bike riding, Franke said. Some of the practice includes biking up and down stairs, shooting a firearm from a bike and riding 70 miles one evening. Taking the course results in a lifetime certification.

Lieutenant Casey Mallory applied for a grant for the two new bikes, Franke said.

Several officers are already certified, and the department hopes to send more for training. Officer Duane Ollindick is set to go to the training in Des Moines soon.

Officers also have an option of going to Des Moines for another week to become a trainer.

“We’d like to do to that, have one of our officers as an instructor,” Franke said.

The rebirth of the bike patrol is not related to RAGBRAI coming to Charles City this summer, but is a happy coincidence.

“This has been in the works for a while,” Franke said. “Definitely for RAGBRAI I’d like to see all four bikes out.”

Expect to see the Charles City police bike patrol out during other major events as well.

“That’s not to say on a regular Friday night some guys might take bikes out to do some patrolling,” Franke said.

Increasing community presence is one of the many reasons the Charles City police are adding a bike patrol, Franke said.

Using the bikes also allows the police to be more approachable, he said. “It’s a lot easier to make public contact than if you’re driving around in a car.”