Task force members share final presentations on high school facility trips

The initial trips to regional high schools may be over, but the work has barely started.

Members of the 21st Century Task Force committee gave final presentations on high school facility visits during Wednesday afternoon’s meeting at the Charles City Middle School. Tours aren’t ending for community members, though: the committee is planning return trips to schools like Alexandria High School in Alexandria, Minn., one of the schools that immediately impressed Charles City visitors with the use of space and facility design.

“I think we can take this school and shrink it to our needs, and do it for the budget that we have,” Brian Bohlen, one of the trip presenters, told other committee members during the Alexandria group’s presentation.

One of the groups that presented also included the delegation to High Tech High School in San Diego, Calif. While impressive to Charles City visitors, the distance is a little too much to warrant a second visit, Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox noted at the end of Wednesday’s meeting. Tours of specific food service and performance arts facilities are still upcoming.

With only four presentations taking up an hour and a half of the committee’s time, the next challenge for committee members is to integrate all that they learned — likes and dislikes of the high school facilities visited — into one 20-minute presentation, to be shown at the next Charles City Board of Education meeting on May 8.

The design process for a potential high school rebuild/remodel will start soon, Cox told the committee.

“This does bring to an end the task force work, but we would love to have you in the design process when they come in and ask, ‘what are the types of spaces you want in your school?’ You’ve got first-hand experience,” Cox said.

Referendum dates are next available to the school district in September 2017, February 2018 or April 2018.

Charles City High School agriculture instructor Jim Lundberg went on several facilities tours both in Iowa and in other states, including to High Tech High School. Lundberg said he had some mixed feelings about visiting schools with facilities especially suited for project-based learning curriculums.

“This is kind of sad for me because I’m at the end of my professional career — I’m much closer to the end then I am the beginning — and this is the beginning, we’re seeing more of this. It’s phenomenal, it’s great,” Lundberg said. “When I see some other schools in Iowa that are more traditional schools, I think, man, we’re lucky to be in Charles City. I think we’re years ahead of where other schools are in Charles City, as far as this process of teaching students how to solve problems and explore careers.”

As part of his takeaway on the tours, Lundberg said the collaboration between departments require a change in mindset among teachers.

“We also have to learn to give up our territories. It’s not ‘my’ ag shop, it’s the school’s ag shop,” Lundberg said. “If a couple teachers want to go down and use that space — maybe it’s a math teacher and an English teacher who wants to use that space — then I have to let them use that space to teach their subject matter. You can’t be territorial to teach this way.”

Lundberg referenced the ongoing Riverside Cemetery projects that Charles City eighth grade students have taken on during the year, saying the new Charles City Middle School’s design enables the kind of class collaboration that high school instructors want to create.

“I don’t think you can separate the two. I think the curriculum is the facility,” Lundberg said. “You can’t do the curriculum that we want to do without the facility, and the facility just enhances that curriculum. I can’t separate the two right now.”

“I kept thinking [in San Diego], ‘people in the community are expecting me to talk about the facility,'” Lundberg said. “And when I got back, I’m thinking, ‘the facility is the curriculum, it is the process. And we have to build a facility that will allow that creative thinking and that collaboration between the disciplines.”