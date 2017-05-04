Charles City’s RAGBRAI entertainment features Iowa talent

To the Press

Thee Iowa acts will be the featured entertainment when many thousands of bicyclists and support staff descend on Charles City July 26 for an overnight RAGBRAI stop.

The Charles City RAGBRAI committee announced the lineup will be Dan Tedesco at 5 p.m., The Nadas at 7 and The Pork Tornadoes at 9:30 p.m.

“Three homegrown acts that proudly hail from the great state of Iowa … are sure to give our visiting riders as well as our local community a fantastic show, and a taste for what Iowa music has to offer,” the committee said in its announcement.

About 15,000 bike riders and support staff participate in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa each summer, and the overnight towns typically attract additional people from the area to enjoy the free entertainment and the spectacle of the event.

Starting off the entertainment July 26, Tedesco is described as “the quintessential modern-day troubadour, narrating the American experience in song honestly and intimately, and with a big sound to boot.” His solo act features folk-spiced rock music accompanied by acoustic and electric guitar.

Next on the stage will be The Nadas, an Iowa-based alternative rock country band whose five members have cultivated a loyal fan base.

Ending the evening, The Pork Tornadoes will perform from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m., led by Mason Greve, one of the 100 finalists on “The Voice” in 2014. Rolling Stone magazine called the group “The Nation’s Greatest Party Band.” The group plays a combination of pop and rock featuring an eclectic mix of songs from Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Kings of Leon, AC/DC, The Killers and Gavin Degraw

A video announcing the entertainment lineup along with additional information about the RAGBRAI overnight is available on the committee’s Facebook page, facebook.com/ccragbrai. The committee also has a website, charlescityragbrai.com.