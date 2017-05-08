CC’s Wandro, Cotton shoot all-conference golf scores

New Hampton NEIC champs; Comets tie for 3rd with Waukon

CHARLES CITY — If Gen Wandro had just a little more luck — the good type — her and the rest of the Charles City girls golf team would have tied for second rather than for third at the North Iowa Conference Tournament, Monday at Cedar Ridge.

And the Comet senior’s all-time low 18-hole score would have been a 92 instead of a 93.

“I thought I had it,” Wandro said of her chip on the 18th green that rolled an inch or two wide left of finding the cup.

Still, the 93 was more than good enough for Wandro’s second-straight NEIC All-Conference performance.

“My drives have been pretty good this year, and my chipping has improved,” said Wandro, who carded the the best score from a non-Chickasaw golfer.

New Hampton seized the first five individual spots with senior Ellie Ewert and freshman Morgan Nuss both carding medalist scores of 86 followed by Allison Nuss (88), Mya Anderson (90) and an un-scored Val Rinken (92).

With Decorah placing second (414) just ahead of the hosting Comets and Waukon (both 415), no one was close to catching the Chickasaws, who won by whopping 64 strokes (350) and even had another un-scored golfer place in the top eight with Jayden Usher’s 96.

Senior Mija Cotton earned her first NEIC All-Conference honor after shooting an 104, which tied her for 12th place with Crestwood’s Ashley Voves.

“I’m happy I finally got one in golf,” said Cotton, who is a multiple all-conference and state-qualifier in bowling, “especially since I’ve been playing (not very well) this year.”

Though Cedar Ridge is Charles City’s home course, the conference meet was the first 18-hole tournament the Comets played there this season.

“I like playing 18 holes,” Cotton said. “I gives you more time to get your swing down.”

The Comets’ next 18-hole meet is May 22 for the district state-qualifier at Gates Park in Waterloo.

“I’ve never played there before but I’m excited to see what it’s like,” Wandro said. “I hope to get down there and check it out before (districts).”

Charles City has two more regular-season matches — at Forest City on Friday (May 12) and a meet back at Cedar Ridge on May 16 — before taking a swing to reach state.

Northeast Iowa Conference

Tournament

May 8

At Cedar Ridge Golf Course

Par 72

1. NEW HAMPTON (350)

Ellie Ewert 86, Morgan Nuss 86, Allison Nuss 88, Mya Anderson 90.

2. DECORAH (414)

Augusta Casteron 95, Ann Melrich 102, Claudia Cowie 108, Maria Lee/Audrey Casterron 109.

3. CHARLES CITY (415)

Gen Wandro 93, Mija Cotton 104, Emma Williams 109, Abby Milligan 109.

3. WAUKON (415)

Caitlin Shelton 97, Whitney Cota 106, Carley Sweeney 106, Kylee Hager 106.

5. WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (429)

Sara Carnes 103, Shelby Johnson 106, Emma Robson 109, Sabrina Carnes 111.

6. CRESTWOOD (443)

Ashley Voves 104, Halley Panos 105, Isabell Lehmkuhl 117, Kryslynn Ruppert 117.

7. OELWEIN (510)

Amber Rosenstiel 107, Hailey Scott 127, Sydney Gefaller 147, Alexi See 171.

Top 15 All-Conference

1. Ellie Ewert (NH) 86, 1. Morgan Nuss (NH) 86, 3. Allison Nuss (NH) 88, 4. Mya Anderson (HN) 90, 5. Val Rinken (NH) 92, 6. Gen Wandro (CC) 93, 7. Augusta Casteron (D) 95, 8. Jayden Usher (NH) 96, 9. Caitlin Shelton (W) 97, 10. Ann Melrich (D) 102, 11. Sara Carnes (WSR) 103, 12. Ashley Voves (C) 104, 12. Mija Cotton (CC) 104, 14. Halley Panos (C) 105, 15. Whitney Cota (W) 106, 15. Carley Sweeney (W) 106, 15. Kylee Hager (W) 106, 15. Shelby Johnson (WSR) 106.