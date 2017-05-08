Charles City’s new surgeon comes home to Iowa

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Floyd County Medical Center’s new surgeon says she doesn’t necessarily fit some people’s image of a person in her profession, and that can be a good thing.

Dr. Angela VanGilder has been working at the Charles City hospital for a week, having started May 1.

“I’m not your typical surgeon when you see me,” she said. “Most people think of an older gray-haired gentleman as a surgeon, so I think I’m more of an approachable type of a person once you meet me.”

VanGilder is a general surgeon and the first staff physician employed exclusively by the county hospital. Her specialties and education include general surgical procedures for all ages, laparoscopic procedures, gastroenterology procedures, hernia repair, obstetrical surgery including C-sections, biopsies and excisions as well as trauma care.

“No brains, bones or blood vessels,” she joked. “Everything else.”

VanGilder and her husband, Charles, who goes by Chuck, have two small children, and that was the driving force that brought them to Charles City.

They both have their roots in Iowa. VanGilder and her husband met as teenagers at a water park in Pleasant Hill, where they were both lifeguards, and started dating. After high school she went to the University of Iowa and he went to Iowa State, “which I didn’t hold against him — we stayed together through that, too,” she said, laughing.

They were married while she was still at UI, and she received her bachelor’s degree from Iowa then went to medical school at the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, part of Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona.

She did her surgical training at the Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency Program at Banner University Medical Center in downtown Phoenix.

“It’s a Level I trauma center — very intense training — but it was a great, great experience,” she said.

“Level I trauma, you are in-house all the time,” she said. “You get anything and everything — gunshot wounds, head trauma, car accidents, that sort of thing.”

She joined a practice with some of the same doctors she trained with and was there for three years.

It was good training, she said, but wasn’t the kind of lifestyle that works well with a family. They have a daughter who will soon be 4 and a son who is 18 months.

“After we had our kids we started thinking about where it would be nice to move back to,” she said. “We really wanted them to grow up in a small town, with small town values.”

They looked at Iowa especially because they both have family here, including each of their parents who live in Des Moines.

“After I started looking into jobs I found this position,” VanGilder said. “Came out and visited and, everybody here, it’s some of the nicest people that I’ve met. Everybody is very accommodating, very enthusiastic.”

She was also attracted to the medical center.

“This facility in particular was enticing because they have it set up to be busy with surgical patients, they just haven’t had somebody here that was permanent and really wanted to drive up those cases and get things going,” she said. “I felt that was a good opportunity to take and really get things started.”

She said a lot of growing her practice will be by word of mouth.

“I care for patients as if they are my own family members,” VanGilder said. “Whatever I do for someone is what I’d expect done by anyone that was treating my own family members.

“Treating people compassionately and thoroughly and safely, I think that gets around,” she said. “People are out talking with their friends and, ‘Oh, you have this little thing that needs to be removed,’ or you need gallbladder surgery or you got this result from your colonoscopy and you need to go see a surgeon about a resection or something, and word gets out. People come in and we’ll build up.”

In addition to mostly elective surgical procedures, VanGilder said she will also be available for emergency care as needed.

“I’m available,” she said. “I live close by and can respond in a very short amount of time should they have a trauma come in.”

For now, her husband is helping get the family settled in the new community. He has a master’s degree in business administration and usually works in logistics distribution, but he will decide later if or when he wants to find another job outside the home, she said.

“He’s been very, very supporting all along the way,” VanGilder said. “I think that’s what made my career and having a family and everything so much of a smooth transition to do. You’ve got to find a spouse that’s supportive of this type of a career.”

VanGilder can be reached to schedule an appointment through other health care providers, or by calling the Floyd County Medical Center Department of Surgery at 641-257-4359.