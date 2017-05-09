Planting gets a boost with warm weekend weather

CHARLES CITY — Warm, dry weather over the weekend helped area farmers get back into the fields and put seeds into the ground.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported that almost a quarter of the state’s corn crop was planted in the week ending Sunday, May 7.

That boosts the total Iowa corn acres planted to more than 50 percent, still behind last year’s early pace but catching up to the state five-year average.

In the northcentral region of the state that includes Floyd County, 47 percent of the corn had been planted as of Sunday and 1 percent had emerged. Just 5 percent of the planned soybean acres had been planted.

Topsoil moisture in the region was categorized as 91 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture was 87 percent adequate and 13 percent surplus.

Statewide there were an average of 3.4 days suitable for fieldwork last week. However, below normal temperatures have slowed the emergence of crops.

— Bob Steenson