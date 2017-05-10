GALLERY: Students build a ‘to-do list’ for the Riverside Cemetery chapel

1 of 4

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

First came the fundraising. Now comes a new plan for action.

Preservation architect Doug Steinmetz joined Charles City eighth grade students on a chapel inspection Tuesday, as the class formulated their next move for the Riverside Cemetery building. It was Steinmetz’s first visit to the chapel. Teacher Amanda Rahmiller and 19 students saw his process first-hand as Steinmetz scrutinized the chapel’s cellar, tuck-pointing, art glass windows, trap door and more.

What should students prioritize to protect their investment? asked Steinmetz. “How about the roof?”

The building, Steinmetz told students, is in surprisingly good shape for it’s age — but it still has project needs. Aside from some general clean-up, there is chipping pain that should be tested for lead and missing gutters no longer directing water away from the building.

“The biggest surprise was … that the basement is as dry as it is,” he said. “In general, the building is well-built, and well worth the effort to maintain.”

Community members will be able to explore the chapel for themselves as part of the May 26 Riverside Cemetery open house. The event will run from 2-5:30 p.m., and students restoring the chapel are planning how they can best show off the work needed to be done in the near future to preserve the building.

Steinmetz’s trip to Charles City from Cedar Rapids was paid for with grant help from the Technical Advisory Network, which offers assistance to non-profit groups looking for advice from experts like Steinmetz.

“They pay a small stipend for us to come out and talk to groups. For me, it’s a way to be involved in the preservation activity of the state,” Steinmetz told students. “It helps people understand the importance of the materials they’re looking at, the buildings that they’re trying to save, and hopefully help them get a little bit organized in their efforts.”

Local historian Jeff Sisson, who has been working with the various eighth grade student groups on Riverside Cemetery-related projects, asked the students to consider submitting the chapel to the state historic registry.

The one-room chapel was raised in 1907 by the Women’s Cemetery Improvement Association as a funeral location alternative to the grieving families’ homes, where services traditionally took place. But funeral homes in town first opened right around the time the chapel was completed, Sisson said, meaning the chapel wasn’t used as often as predicted for services. Now, the chapel holds physical copies of burial files in a cabinet open to the public, Sisson said.

Steinmetz will create a report on his visit to the Riverside chapel, copies of which will be given to the students and to state files. The report is a “basic overview” outlining suggestions and considerations for the project, Steinmetz said, but won’t be able to estimate associated costs.

“I know a long time from now, I’m planning to use this myself. This is important to me, this is part of history,” Sisson said in discussion with the students. “I hope that we could get the message out that it is available to people who are going to be buried at Riverside.”