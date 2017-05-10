Floyd overpass in state’s five-year plan draft

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Backers of an overpass on the Avenue of the Saints at Floyd can take heart that the project is now listed in the state’s five-year plan.

The Iowa Department of Transportation released a draft of its 2018-2022 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program this week, and $17.6 million for the Floyd intersection is listed for the years 2021 and 2022. The overpass would be at the intersection of Highway 18/27 and country road T44 at Floyd.

The plan shows spending $1 million in 2021 for additional right-of-way purchases, but the major spending is in 2022.

The DOT plans on spending $4.16 million for bridge work, $12.26 million for grading and paving, $64,000 for lighting and $125,000 for traffic signs in 2022, for a total of $16.6 million. Additional costs are likely and could be included when the next five-year plan is extended into 2023.

The Iowa Transportation Commission is scheduled to consider approval of the draft program at its June 13 meeting in Coralville.

Residents of Floyd and Floyd county have advocated for an overpass interchange on the Avenue of the Saints for years, as the current-at-grade intersection has been the site of numerous accidents, including a fatality.

The death at the intersection of 23-year-old college student and Charles City resident T.J. Houdek last July in a motorcycle versus semi accident resulted in a petition drive with more than 3,000 online signatures asking the state for an overpass.

Pete Hjelmstad, a district spokesman for the DOT, said if the draft DOT plan is approved then the interchange will be on the state’s schedule.

“It’s possible things can change,” he said, “but it’s a lot better to be included than not to be included.”

The plan takes into account expected revenue the department will have for construction within the five-year period, including additional revenue from fuel tax increases passed by the state in 2015.

Total funding includes expected money from the federal government, Hjelmstad said, so it’s possible that changes at that level could impact the state’s plans.

The federal Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act includes funding through 2020, so it’s possible things could change after that.

“But we take all that into account and consider what could happen,” Hjelmstad said. The numbers in the plan are generally considered a safe estimate.

The interchange design currently being used for the cost estimates is the one that was presented at a meeting in Floyd in November.

At that meeting, people attending generally expressed support of the plan, although some, including some business owners, were concerned that the plan calls for cutting access at three other at-grade intersections at Packard Avenue, Montgomery Street and Liberty Street.

Some minor changes in the plan could still take place as it goes through final design work, Hjelmstad said, but the current plan is the preferred plan.

Hjelmstad said that under the draft proposal major construction is planned to begin in 2022 and take about two years, with the majority of the funding available that first year.

The DOT’s five-year plan shows spending for highways, airports, railroads, trails and public transit. It includes about $3.5 billion for highway projects and $1.2 billion in state-owned bridge projects during that period.