High school Expeditions class: Loving the challenge

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Charles City High School students were able to explore and experience the outdoors Tuesday during a trip to Backbone State Park.

“It’s called Expeditions,” high school social studies teacher Robert Pittman said about his class. “We’re doing some of the stuff you would normally do in scouts.”

When the principal asked him to do this class, Pittman wanted to do something where the students wouldn’t just be looking at digital images on screens, he said.

He describes the class as something out a book by Henry David Thoreau, writer of “Walden; or, Life in the Woods.”

“It’s letting a kid play in nature,” said Pittman, who has extensive experience hiking and camping in the United States and abroad.

During the trip Pittman would say, “I love how you took on that challenge” to his students as they attempted things they hadn’t done before.

Their favorite event was a toss-up between rock climbing and creating a fort or shelter, Pittman said.

During the students’ time in the classroom they had a chance to review creating a shelter and its requirements.

On Tuesday, the students were graded on creating a shelter and finding and properly identifying edible, medical and poisonous plants.

“For something where we do a lot of stuff outside, I also try to bring in a historical angle for them,” Pittman said. “One of the neatest things I did today was, I found, along the Backbone cliff, this 20-foot stretch were we could do a traverse and go horizontal.”

From that stretch Pittman led 15 of his students along the edge of the cliff.

It’s all part of “making sure kids get experiences they would never get on a regular day,” he said.

A dish called bannock was made by some of the students over a fire while they were at Backbone. Bannock is a flat bread that is often made outdoors.

While the kids were at Backbone Tuesday they simulated what they would do on an extended hike, Pittman said. They traveled about 4 miles and had to plan out their meals — something that’s especially important.

“Because if you’re hungry then you’re irritated, and if you’re irritated then you don’t make good decisions,” Pittman said.

The course began last fall and is offered to high school students of any grade. The students prepare for their activities in a classroom prior to going off and doing them in nature.

His class also works with Ewalu Camp and Retreat in Northeast Iowa, a camp near Strawberry Point.

“They’ve been very, very, very supportive of our class doing this and wished that more high schools would want to do that in this area,” Pittman said.

One of the units, not used during this trip, was on how to make alternative fires.

“We start off with the flint and steel. We do it with batteries and steel wool, and gum wrappers,” Pittman said. “Crossing my fingers … that we’ll do a bow and fire grill just to see if it can work.”

The class isn’t just experiencing nature, it’s helping preserve it. On Thursday the class will travel to Idlewild Park to assist Floyd County Conservation in planting 30 trees.