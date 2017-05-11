Filling the forest: Students help start next stand of trees at Idlewild

Idlewild Planting
Heidi Reams (left, in green jacket), Floyd County naturalist, talks to Charles City High School students Thursday morning at Idlewild State Park north of Floyd about planting trees and the importance of trees to water and soil quality. Contributed photo
About 50 students, members of the Expeditions class, took part in the planting. Contributed photo
Students prepared the root ball, helped dig the holes, planted and trees and spread mulch at Idlewild Park Thursday. Contributed photo
Carla Acosta, Edgina David, Kaleb Beyers and Abby Wedeking help plant one of 32 trees added to Idlewild State Park Thursday. Contributed photo
Floyd County Naturalist Heidi Reams attaches a protective wire screen around a newly planted tree at Idlewild State Park Thursday morning. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Park Ranger Tyler Walters finishes up the job after students Kaleb Byers (middle) and Wiatt Steich helped plant a bur oak tree at IdleWild State Park Thursday morning as part of a class project. Press photo by Bob Steenson
By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

There’s a saying about many hands and light work. Dozens of Charles City High School students helped Floyd County Conservation staff plant 32 trees Thursday morning at Idlewild State Park north of Floyd.

The students, freshmen through seniors, are members of the high school Expeditions class. Social studies teacher Robert Pittman runs the class, and one of his goals is to get students out of the classroom to experience nature hands-on.

Park ranger Tyler Walters explained that the trees are intended to help start a new generation of trees in the park.

“We have a really old stand of oak trees,” he said. “Some of them are starting to die out.”

The class helped plant a mixture of bur oak, white oak, red oak, swamp white oak, maple and red bud trees, Walters said.

Heidi Reams, the Floyd County naturalist, was also there to lend a hand. She said she met Expeditions teacher Pittman when they canoed together in an event last fall.

Pittman said Reams has helped his classes with projects, and the tree-planting Thursday was one way to say thanks.

Reams said the trees were paid for with a $4,000 cost-sharing grant between Floyd County Conservation and the Trees Forever organization.

The grant was through the Working Watersheds: Buffers and Beyond program of Trees Forever, which helps to improve water quality and soil retention by implementing conservation practices such as planting trees.

