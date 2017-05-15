Charles City students rewarded with Dollars for Scholars

1 of 31

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Area Dollars for Scholars awarded $32,100 worth of scholarships to Charles City seniors during a Sunday night ceremony.

The annual ceremony highlighted students and rewarded them with various scholarships for their future higher education.

The main purpose of Dollars for Scholars is to help with the rising cost of tuition and give students an extra boost of confidence, said Ryan Venz, Charles City Area Dollars for Scholars president.

Dollars for Scholars began in the spring of 1996. All of the scholarships are local.

Students interested in receiving one of the scholarships went through an application process which included their grades, work experience, volunteer experience, activities that they’re involved in at school and they submitted an essay.

Students also mentioned any unusual circumstances that might affect them, along with references.

Scholar applications are then scored.

“We actually score everything anonymously,” Venz said. “So we are not able to see any names.”

The scholarships offered differ in ways from what field the student intends to go into, to what their class rank is, Venz said.

“When we go through and are actually awarding (scholarships) that’s when we really tie those scholarships to the right recipients,” Venz said.

Venz isn’t just the president of Dollars Scholars, he is also a a recipient as well.

“I was born and raised in Charles City, my wife is too, we’re both board members,” Venz said. “We were both recipients of Dollars for Scholars.”

Paying it forward and helping an organization that gave to Venz and his wife is important to them, he said.

“Any dollar amount truly helps, and its one less dollar that you have to take out of your saving, or take a student loan for,” Venz said. “I was thankfully able to pay for my first two years of college through scholarships.”

Scholarships also give you an incentive to keep your grades up, Venz said.

During the ceremony, Iowa state Sen. Rita Hart, D-Clinton, talked about the need for scholarships for students and spoke of her parents, Anthony (Bud) and Norma Rottinghaus, who have a memorial scholarship in their name.

The students who received awards are: Nika Babtsov, Ravyn Knecht, Alyssa Singleton, Drew Wendland, Mary Field, Chelsea Lumley, Caroline Groesbeck, Allyson Effle, Rosa Gastelum, Kristyn Pelllymonter, Mackenzie Thomas, Sara Martin, Jacob Greenzweig, Brenden Kvernevig, Lukas Hillegas, Emma Heidebrink, Morgan Kellogg, Hannah Menken, Mackenzie Teeter, Shantel Van Hauen, Kelsi Crooks, Bailee Wilts, Abby Milligan, Isaac Wink, Madison Nauman, Bailey Mitchell, Sarah Turpen, Mason Meyer, Alexander Koehler, Bryce Hamm, Aaron Maloy, Jocelyn Lewis, Drew Mitchell, Genevieve Wandro, Joshua Livingood, Alysha Bilharz, Rebecca Tierney, Sierra Walker, Mija Cotton, Nathan Lasher, Katelyn Foster, Adam Stewart, Madison Davis, Kennedi Rowlands, Emilee Bilharz, and Karissa Jensen.