Mother’s Day fire on Pfeiffer Street

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Flames erupted during a fire that burnt through power lines on the corner of First Avenue and Pfeiffer Street in Charles City Sunday night.

The Charles City Fire Department responded with 17 fire fighters, two fire engines, an aerial and a command vehicle according to a press release from the department.

No residents were injured from the fire, but Sue Redmond, a neighbor fell and hurt her arm after the flames went through power lines attached to the house and sparks erupted.

The ensuring sparks moved the fire department to move onlookers further from the flames.

The fire burnt much of the side of the home, and MidAmerican Energy was called after the power lines broke and arrived.

Travis McRoberts, a resident of the home, does not know when the fire started.

McRoberts isn’t aware of what started the fire and was renting the home with his wife.

Prior to the power line being burnt through Sue and her husband Steve were preparing to move their vehicles from the near house.

Sue Redmond was taken by ambulance to Floyd County Medical center at approximately 11 p.m. shortly after falling.

The owner Jerry Redmond, had done work on the home in the previous year on central heating and air conditioning, he said.

“We’ve kept it in pretty good shape,” Redmond said.

The fire was put out by with the Charles City Fire Department’s efforts and did not spread to any neighboring homes, through a near by home was evacuated.

“The fire remains under investigation, but the fire started outside near the front door, and may have possibly be caused by improperly discarded smoking material,” according to a press release from the Charles City Fire Department.

The fire fighters were back to the station by 1:15 a.m.

The Charles City Fire Department was assisted by Charles City Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff, AMR Ambulance, Floyd County Search and Rescue and MidAmerican Energy during the fire.