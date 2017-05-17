Severe weather damages homes, knocks power out in CC

Staff report

Severe storms had already brought considerable damage to Charles City by 7 p.m., but the worst winds have seemingly moved on, the National Weather Service reported.

A downed tree on 4th Avenue, across from Lincoln Elementary School, blocked the road to through traffic, and at least one house on the road suffered roof damage. A tree pulled out of the ground leaned on the house next door.

Parts of Charles City and Nashua had sporadically lost power, briefly interrupting the Charles City High School’s Class Day and Baccalaureate services at the North Grand Auditorium.