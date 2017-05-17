Chamber, airport celebrate new hangar groundbreaking

Charles City Chamber Ambassadors, city and county officials, members of the North Cedar Aviation Authority and North Iowa Air Service managers and employees gathered to celebrate breaking ground on a new 60-by-65-foot hangar at the airport Wednesday afternoon.

The North Iowa Aviation Authority, the board that manages the airport, approved construction of the hangar in March and awarded a bid for $347,000 to Matt Construction of Sumner.

The hangar will replace an old hangar that was original to the airport when the airport was located at its current site east of Charles City in 1946.

Financing for the project will come from the North Cedar Aviation Authority, the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Aviation Division and Heartland Power Cooperative of St. Ansgar. The Charles City Area Development Corp. helped coordinate the funding.

Clappsaddle Garber & Associates of Marshalltown, consultants for the aviation authority, will oversee the project construction.

— By Bob Steenson