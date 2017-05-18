Cleanup underway as power outage continues

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

The MidAmerican Energy Company is reporting 139 customers are without power on Thursday after a brief storm delivered severe winds to the area Wednesday evening. An additional 133 customers in Floyd County are also without power.

Power is still out at two Charles City wastewater treatment lift stations, City Administrator Steve Diers said. Severe winds in the region shut down the lift stations between 6-6:30 p.m., Diers said. The city has one portable backup generator, which it is alternating between the two stations until power is restored. Diers requested residents in Maple Heights and west of the Chautauqua lift station, located by Otto’s Oasis, limit wastewater usage until the power is restored.

“We’re still asking people to limit their wastewater usage as much as they can. Nothing like last fall certainly,” Diers said, referring to the September flood that shut down wastewater usage across the city.

Power should be restored to the two lift stations by Thursday afternoon, MidAmerican Energy told the city.

“As soon as power comes back on, people can use the system as they normally would. We’re keeping up fine,” Diers said. “[We have] enough storage capacity that we can continue rotation like we have for the last 14 hours.”

In an email to customers, MidAmerican said clients could expect service restoration by late Friday afternoon.

Charles City will have a brush pickup day on Monday, May 22. The city is asking residents to pile brush and tree limbs by the curb that morning for pickup. Residents who have a fallen city-owned tree lying on their property should contact City Hall, 641-257-6300, to report the tree. Several tree-trimming crews are out on Thursday cleaning up, Diers said.

“Thank you for everybody and their patience and assistance getting the cleanup underway. Be mindful of city workers,” Diers said.

The National Weather Service-La Crosse reported wind speeds varying from 50 mph in Nashua to 60 mph in Floyd County between 6-6:15 p.m., according to records.