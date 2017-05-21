Rain doesn’t dampen the spirit of the Civil War Re-enactors

1 of 3

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Nashua hosted a Civil War re-enactment over the weekend that featured real-world weather hardships.

Outside the Old Bradford Pioneer Village Museum sat rows of canvas tents, while fires sputtered in the rain.

Civil War re-enacters walked up and down the rows and huddled near the fire for warmth Saturday, as rain poured down and the temperature dropped below 50 degrees.

On the Confederate side, scores of gray coats and brown hats wandered around, and despite the weather everyone present was happy to talk about why they were there.

All of the participants agreed that Civil War education was essential to the re-enactment.

From Reveille to 5 p.m. the soldiers braved the weather and even afterward. The tents weren’t just for show — that was where participants slept during the night.

The commanding officer of the Union, Rich Hunt, has been participating in re-enactments for 25 years and says he will continue as long as he has the opportunity to teach what he knows and pass down the knowledge that he’s gained.

The cold weather and rain weren’t the worst condition the re-enactors have encountered. Some, like Hunt, have set up their tents and gone to sleep only to wake up to 20 inches of snow and below-freezing temperatures.

“Rain, sleet or snow,” said re-enacting Sgt. Seth Mangas from Fayette, “we come from all over places to battle.”

The Civil War had European involvement, and there was a Scottish attachment in the Union, said Peter Hill, dressed as a Scottish combatant.

Hill is originally from England has learned a lot about the weapons and history of the Civil War by participating in the re-enactments.

The battle of Kernstown, part of the Valley Campaign of 1962, was scheduled to take place Saturday, but was postponed because of the rain.

“Safety-wise, you don’t want to be running around on wet grass with loaded weapons. Even though they are blanks they still can hurt,” said Civil War re-enactor Dave Pasbrig.

Re-enactors are expected to use common sense when handling a rifle or firearm, and anyone under 16 is expected to attend a hunter’s safety course and have a parent with them in the 23rd Tennessee Unit of re-enactors.

A lot of their passion for the project comes from them having ancestors that took part in the war.

Clint Olmstead had family on the Confederate side, while Linda Hanover had family from both the Union and Confederacy.

Many of the re-enactors had period-style clothing. Pasbrig’s spectacles were made in 1860-style frames. Several of the re-enactors had crafted their own period clothing using wool and cotton fabric.

The participants had been in camp since Thursday, and on Sunday were finally able to simulate a battle.

This is the 8th Civil War Reenactment the Old Bradford Museum has been involved with. The museum started working with re-enactors in 2009.

“They came down to see if we would allow them to hold it in the pasture,” said Leatha Springer.

Re-enactors came from as far away as Minnesota.

“Two years ago they bought two acres of the pasture,” Springer said.

On Friday, about 150 students came to witness the re-enactment from Janesville, New Hampton and Nashua-Plainfield.