Charles City convenience store robbed Sunday morning

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

An armed robber absconded with around $2,000 from Rush Stop early Sunday, May 21.

The Charles City Police Department is currently investigating the robbery, and is looking for a white male. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The night shift worker, Ali Raza, was getting ready to close the store when someone in a black hoodie came in, said Rush Stop Manager Shahid Aslam.

Raza was in the kitchen near the back of the store. When Raza came out of the kitchen door, the robber approached him with a gun from about seven feet away.

The robber ordered Raza to go into the bathroom, and grabbed him by the arm while holding the gun on him, Aslam said.

During the robbery the safe for the store was open, and the assailant took the money bags out of the safe, along with the change that was kept in it, Aslam said. Nothing but money was reported stolen.

“It was close to $2,000,” Aslam said. “He tried to open our front register, but he didn’t have any success so the money in the register remained safe.”

The previous two shifts’ receipts were taken from the safe.

The robber was described by Aslam as a male in a black hoodie, with a covered face and holding a gun.

The clothing of the robber was too loose for Aslam to figure out it he was skinny or heavy, based on security camera footage, he said.

“He knew pretty well what to take with him and what to do,” Aslam said. “They had no other interactions, he just went straight for the money.”

The robber looked like he knew what he wanted from the security footage Aslam has seen. That footage has been turned over the the Charles City Police.

Despite the robbery, Aslam said he feels secure knowing the Charles City Police Department is looking out for them.

Aslam has never heard of an armed robbery in Charles City before, except of a bank robbery many years ago, he said.

“I believe the law enforcement will pull up the robbers,” he said. “We really trust them to catch and bring them to a court of justice.”

The Charles City Police are offering a reward up to $400 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

If you have information, contact the Charles City Police at 641-228-3366.