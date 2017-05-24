Kim Reynolds sworn in as Iowa’s first female governor

DES MOINES (AP) — Kim Reynolds was sworn in as Iowa’s governor on Wednesday, becoming the state’s first woman to hold the job after taking over for longtime Gov. Terry Branstad the same day he was sworn in as the U.S. ambassador to China.

Reynolds, a 57-year-old former county clerk, took the oath of office in a ceremony at the Iowa Capitol. She succeeds Branstad, a fellow Republican who was confirmed to his new ambassadorship by the U.S. Senate on Monday. Branstad was the nation’s longest-serving governor, having served in the post for more than 22 years.

Reynolds will hold the position through at least January 2019, when Branstad’s sixth non-consecutive term would have ended. She is widely expected to launch her own gubernatorial run in 2018, which could stretch her time in office by four years or more.

Reynolds takes over at a critical time for Iowa.

Stagnant revenue growth has forced lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Legislature to make midyear spending cuts and pass an annual budget that included cuts to several state agencies, including the state’s three public universities.

Also, residents’ views of the state have soured amid a slowing agricultural economy. Surveys this year show more people view the state as heading in the wrong direction than the right one.

“I’m going to travel the state and I’m going to go into communities and I’m going to talk to Iowans and I’m going to listen,” Reynolds said in a Capitol interview with The Associated Press ahead of her swearing in. “What are we missing? What are we doing right?”

Reynolds got her start in politics as Clarke County treasurer in southern Iowa. After 14 years in the post, she was elected to the Iowa Senate and was serving in her second year as a senator when Branstad asked her to be his running mate. They were re-elected in 2010, and re-elected in 2014.

It remains to be seen how Reynolds will differentiate herself from Branstad, who signed a range of conservative-leaning legislation this year amid new GOP control of the statehouse. The legislation included eliminating most collective bargaining rights for public workers, prohibiting local governments from individually raising the hourly minimum wage and requiring voter identification at the polls.

Reynolds hasn’t shared much publicly about her priorities, and she’s been mum about her future priorities as governor. She provided a glimpse during a speech aimed at reintroducing her to the public, where she emphasized her interest in tax cuts aimed at spurring economic growth. But she faces budget constraints that could complicate that effort.