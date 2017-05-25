Initial high school sketches take form in Charles City classroom

1 of 4

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

BLDD Principle Architect Sam Johnson and Charles City High School Principal Josh Johnson leaned over a classroom table at a map of the high school. Drawing on the tracing paper on top of the map, Sam Johnson made quick sketches with his Sharpie over the current high school gymnasium space, adjusting the walls and location of the wrestling room and gym to create a fitness center.

The problem, Josh Johnson said, is how Charles City Middle School students would access the fitness center’s facilities.

“They’d have to march through the rest of the building,” Sam Johnson mused. Unless a shortcut could be created.

BLDD Architects were hoping to recreate that scene between district and architects at least ten different times during Thursday’s design session at the high school, as they collected the first sketches of the process.

“We’re still in the inventing phase,” Sam Johnson told the Press. “It’s about brainstorming and using people with diverse backgrounds to come up with as many ideas on how we might achieve this, is this possible.”

“It’s easy to come up with a great idea if you have many to choose from,” he said.

Thursday was the second day BLDD architects had camped out inside classroom 608 at the high school. At least 100 students had shown up on Wednesday to give initial input during the week’s longest session, and Johnson hoped to have students return again before the session ended Thursday at 2 p.m.

“We had them develop those cognitive maps, and that gives us really good information about how this building works from a student’s point of view,” Johnson said.

Architects talked with staff members until after 5 p.m., the initial cutoff on Wednesday, and received a “huge variety of opinions,” Johnson noted. Johnson and his colleagues were hoping to put between 10-15 ideas into sketches that they could bring back to BLDD by the end of Thursday.

“What we hope to get from here are threads of an idea that then we can refine and bring back to the school district, so then they can see how a concept can really become reality,” Johnson said. “All of this has to be balanced within a budget, so that’s why you come up with differing approaches.”

For high school principal Josh Johnson, Thursday was “the day you wait for,” he said.

“We’ve taken six to eight weeks visiting places, gathering information, talking about these things, dreaming about these things,” Josh Johnson said. “To see the possibilities start to take shape and how everything connects, it was really cool.”

Josh Johnson, who joined other Charles City staff and community members on task force visits to high schools, wants to see BLDD help build an innovative style to set the Charles City school apart from Iowa schools.

“The schools we visited, there’s ‘wow’ factors to them. When you leave, we said we really could use that space. We really could make that happen for our kids, because it fits our program,” Josh Johnson said. “You leave some of these visits excited … We can do that, we can make that work.”

LEADING STUDENTS

Two Charles City High School students have already gotten involved in the initial phases on Wednesday and Thursday, Sam Johnson said. After a couple initial visits to the classroom on Wednesday, freshman Isaiah Tilton and junior Falyn Knecht started directing other students who were arriving during the session hours as the BLDD team tried to manage district students, staff members and residents who all arrived at once.

“Isaiah’s already put together a concept. Yesterday when we were here, they stopped by more than anyone, and both started to help as if they were on our team. So we said, ‘well, if they’re available, we’re going to put them to work,'” Sam Johnson said.

“We got overwhelmed by people. [Knecht] immediately broke off and started to work with another group of students without any instruction from us, which was pretty cool. They’re self-starters.”

Tilton had just moved to Charles City from Iowa Falls at the start of the year, with an interest in architecture already well established. Once he knew the Charles City district administration was discussing building or remodeling facilities, Tilton volunteered to join the task force touring other high school facilities.

On Wednesday, Tilton presented the BLDD design team with pages of design concept computer sketches that he created from those task force meetings. Tilton’s vision includes a glass atrium open to the environment, which would allow students the open feeling of working outdoors during the winter months. Included among the class spaces, offices and food service, Tilton also created a tornado shelter design.

“I started to incorporate thoughts and ideas that other schools have done from our meetings,” Tilton said. “All I did was start drawing lines.”

Tilton’s interest in architecture started in a middle school art class, by a teacher who had left architecture for education. Tilton dove in to a class project requiring him to sketch 50 cubes, creating a final version that incorporated 500 cubes together.

“That just gave me the idea of, what can I do with shapes and the third dimension,” Tilton said.

Witnessing a design process come to life in his high school is “overwhelming,” he said.

“I never thought I’d be doing this when I was in Iowa Falls,” Tilton said.