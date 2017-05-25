Charles City Police perform drug raid Wednesday night

Charles City Police Department executed a warrant Wednesday night at this home. Press photo by Thomas Nelson.

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Police Department partnered with several other law enforcement groups to perform a drug raid on a house on the 300 block of 13th Avenue Wednesday evening.

Residents who live close to the home noticed the street filled with police around 8 p.m.

The Charles City Police Department worked with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Iowa State Patrol to executed a narcotics search warrant on the house, according to a statement released by the Police Department.

The raid was part of an ongoing investigation, said Charles City Police Captain Brandon Franke. There were no arrests from the raid, but two people were taken into custody and later released.

No charges have been filed, but it’s still an active case, Franke said.

Drug-related items as well as meth lab-related items were seized by the officers, Franke said.

“We’ve been investigating with the help of other agencies,” Franke said. The raid was part of an ongoing investigation that led to the home.