Many hundreds of people from babies to seniors enjoyed a perfect evening of cool breezes, mild temperatures, great food, cold drinks and rockin’ entertainment for 2017’s inaugural Charles City Party in the Park.

The first of a series of Friday evening community parties featured extra time, pushing the usual 5 to 9 p.m. hours all the way to 11 p.m. to allow time for two bands, Chocolate Crackers and Coyote Wild.