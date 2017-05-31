Project 18: CCHS staff have big plans for tiny house

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

For next year’s big idea, staff at the Charles City High School are thinking small.

Tiny, actually. Compact. Maybe around 400 square feet or so: a student-designed, student-built, fully functional tiny house.

Project 18, as the tiny house is called, will pull together the skills and interests of students in art, agriculture construction, business and journalism classes — and maybe more — as they take on the challenge to design, budget for, build and promote their school-wide project.

The idea started in a conversation between faculty members, and grew bigger as staff members toured the California school High Tech High during a school facilities visit.

“When you go to these places, you start to brainstorm ideas and you want to bring back anything that you can to your current district, and be innovative with it,” Charles City High School Principal Josh Johnson said. “This Project 18 is the burgeoning idea of what we saw there and how we can get it back to some scale to Charles City.”

“On the plane ride home, the idea was borne that, ‘we could do this.’”

Johnson expects Project 18 to last the full 2017-18 school year, acknowledging that the concept was developed late during class registration and scheduling this spring. Construction students will start building a trailer for the tiny house as art students begin designing the layout.

Teachers outside of the core classes will be able to bring their students in as well. The new Apparel and Textiles class could design furnishings such as curtains or pillows for the tiny house; Intro to Woods could construct custom furnishings for the space.

The high school could have as many as 10 teachers involved in facets of Project 18, which establishes new challenge for school administrators as they juggle scheduling and project locations throughout the school for students.

“A general math teacher could say ‘we’re working on measurements for two weeks, I want to use the tiny house project as the authentic assessment for my lesson,’” Johnson said. “We don’t have to really mess with a current eight-period day to make it work.”

“We’re even going to have to shape our facility in terms of the way it looks currently, to do a project like this. The art students are going to need to work with the ag construction students on this project, and they are at complete opposite ends of our building,” Johnson said.

“So how are we going to create a space where Mr. Bohlen can bring his art students down and create with the ag construction students, and be a true collaborative partnership?” he asked. “We’ve got to look at what that looks like. … We’ve got to find a way to make that happen to make this successful.”

Once complete, the school will have to find a new location for the tiny house, Johnson said. The original project idea was to sell the house — but high school faculty are also considering partnering with a campground or showcasing the house at conventions.

The tiny house could also be taken off the grid as some teachers are planning a solar power or water collection lesson.

“This is very teacher-centered right now, and student-centered ideas will come within the project,” Johnson said. “As an administrator, I really hope that this sparks innovation and sparks proposals.”

Johnson hopes the high school will have three or four project proposals by February 2018 to begin vetting for Project 19 the following year, he said. The turn to a school-wide interdisciplinary project comes as the high school also tries to expand Advanced Placement course offerings, with up to 10 subject classes.

“We’re really looking for a balance,” he said. “We are creating a spectrum of opportunities for kids that has really grown over the last three years.”