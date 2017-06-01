Garage sale weekend off to a strong start

Citywide Garage Sale Weekend 1 of 7

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Garage sale results were called strong but not always steady at several of the locations Thursday for the beginning of the annual spring city-wide garage sale weekend in Charles City.

Some people start their sales on Thursday, others Friday, still others Saturday. And some got a head start by opening up on Wednesday.

Isaah Eppley, 404 6th Ave., said he and his dad, Rod, decided this year to start on Wednesday to take advantage of the favorable forecast for earlier in the week. They’ll also run their sale on Friday and Saturday.

“With all the rain we’ve had this year, we thought we’d do it three days,” Eppley said.

He said he and his father have three or four sales a year.

“We buy surplus and from going-out-of-business sales” to expand their selection, he said. “It takes us 30 to 40 hours to get this set up. It’s a lot of work.”

At 1109 Hildreth St., Sarah Merrifield decided to call in some help for her first time running a garage sale.

College friend Nancy Miller, who now lives in Monticello, came over to offer help and support.

“She’s my best friend,” said Merrifield. Besides, she added, “This gives is a chance to chit-chat.”

Merrifield’s sale will continue Friday until noon.

Luanne Prescott was shopping Merrifield’s sale about noon Thursday, and said she had been going to sales all morning.

“I’m spending my whole day off,” she said. “I’m finding some good deals.”

At 201 N. Johnson St., Harvey and Laura Kaiser were looking to make quite a few sales, but the cash wasn’t going into their pockets.

All the money raised from the garage sale — dubbed “Treasures for Jesus” — was going to the Patty Kellogg Ministries in Charles City.

“It’s money to be used to help the needy,” Harvey said.

“Everything here has been donated,” added Laura.

Their sale will continue Friday and Saturday.

The annual spring and late-summer citywide garage sales are sponsored by the Charles City Press. Detailed listings for this weekend’s sales were published in the Wednesday Press and this week’s Northeast Iowa Shopper.

The complete listings are available online in the Wednesday E-Edition and under the Northeast Iowa Shopper section at www.charlescitypress.com.