Summer Bash jumpstarts an active summer

Benjamin Gerleman, 2 years old, enjoys a treat in the shade during Hy-Vee's first Summer Bash at Lion's Field Park. Press photos by Kate Hayden
Katie Garcia, 15, makes some massive bubbles for kids to chase at Friday's Summer Bash.
Gracie Hagarty, 9, tries some push-ups under the direction of Hy-Vee dietician Danielle Bowlin and staff member Shaley Landt at Lion's Field.
Michael Reh Jr., 14, and Tyler Frank, 14, finished their last day of eighth grade on Friday. The two will be freshmen at Charles City High School this fall. 
Staff Report

The last day of school always deserves a party.

Lion’s Field Park had a full crowd on Friday afternoon as families went from the school dismissal bell to seasonal fun at the first Summer Bash, hosted by Hy-Vee, Stewart Realty, Central Park Dentistry and Edward Jones. Activities for kids were hosted by the Charles City Police Department; the Charles City Public Library and Charles City Arts Center; Rotary Club; the Fossil and Prairie Park; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa; and the Floyd County Iowa State Extension Office. Hy-Vee also offered free food to families attending.

