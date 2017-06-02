Summer Bash jumpstarts an active summer

1 of 4

Staff Report

The last day of school always deserves a party.

Lion’s Field Park had a full crowd on Friday afternoon as families went from the school dismissal bell to seasonal fun at the first Summer Bash, hosted by Hy-Vee, Stewart Realty, Central Park Dentistry and Edward Jones. Activities for kids were hosted by the Charles City Police Department; the Charles City Public Library and Charles City Arts Center; Rotary Club; the Fossil and Prairie Park; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa; and the Floyd County Iowa State Extension Office. Hy-Vee also offered free food to families attending.