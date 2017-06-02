Court reverses high school baseball injury verdict in case heard in Charles City

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed and ordered a new trial in a civil court case that awarded more than $1 million to a high school baseball player who was injured by a foul ball while standing in the entrance to a dugout.

The decision is of special interest to Charles City because the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case on April 4 in the North Grand Building auditorium. It was part of the court’s policy of holding cases outside of Des Moines on a regular basis to increase access to the judiciary.

The case involves a player from Muscatine High School who was playing an away game against Davenport Assumption High School.

In the summer of 2015, a Scott County jury awarded Spencer Ludman more than $1 million for injuries he had sustained when struck in the head by a foul ball during a game in 2011.

Ludman was in intensive care at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for 12 days after the incident and suffered lingering speech, motor skill, mental and behavioural problems.

Ludman’s attorney argued that the dugout at the Assumption field was too close to the baseline and was not properly fenced. Assumption argued that players assume inherent risks when they choose to play a sport.

The jury awarded almost $1.5 million for negligence on the part of the Assumption school district, but that award was reduced because the jury decided Ludman was 30 percent responsible for his own injuries because he did not stand in a protected part of the dugout.

In its unanimous decision, the Supreme Court did not specifically rule on the issue of the school district’s’ liability in the case, but did say that the evidence indicated the school had a responsibility to reasonably protect the safety of participants.

Instead, the court overturned the jury verdict by ruling the district court judge had erred in not allowing certain evidence to be introduced by the school district, and erred in not allowing a specific jury instruction to be made.

“We find that Assumption owed a duty of care to Ludman and substantial evidence supported the jury verdict,” wrote Justice David Wiggins. “However, we find the district court abused its discretion in not allowing Assumption to present evidence of custom.

“We further find the district court erred when it failed to instruct the jury on the failure to maintain a proper lookout.”

Assumption’s attorney wanted to introduce testimony by an architect who had designed baseball facilities and was familiar with the diamonds in Assumption’s athletic conference, to establish what the custom was for dugout design.

The architect testified that eight other baseball dugouts in the conference had designs similar to Assumption’s field, but the district court judge ruled “what other schools do as to following the regulations or agreeing to play on a non-regulated field is irrelevant to what defendant did in this case or whether defendant has no duty” to protect the players.

The Supreme Court disagreed, and Wiggins wrote that the architect, “by his knowledge and experience, knew what the custom as to the design of the visitor’s dugout was throughout the conference. This made him qualified to testify.”

It should have been up to the jury, not the judge, to decide if the architect’s testimony had bearing on the case, the Supreme Court opinion said.

The other issue had to do with the judge’s instructions to the jury members as to what to consider when coming to their verdict.

Assumption argued that the jury should have been instructed as to what “proper lookout” meant regarding Ludman’s obligation to pay attention after he had placed himself in a position to be at risk of being hit by a ball. If he had failed to pay attention then a jury could have found he was negligent.

The judge declined Assumption’s request, instead instructing the jury to decide whether Ludman was partly at fault because he could have avoided injury by standing in a protected part of the dugout.

The Supreme Court ruled that the court’s decision may have prejudiced the case against Assumption. “It was error for the court not to instruct the jury on proper lookout,” Wiggins wrote.

“Accordingly, we reverse the judgment of the district court and remand the case to the district court for a new trial,” the opinion concluded.