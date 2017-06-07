Men charged in Charles City burglaries

1 of 4

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Authorities have filed burglary and other charges against two Charles City men in connection with recent break-ins at the YMCA and a church.

The Charles City Police Department executed two search warrants on a home Tuesday morning, and found items allegedly stolen last week during break-ins at the YMCA and Trinity United Methodist Church.

Jonathon Goodman was originally arrested on a warrant from Kentucky for methamphetamine. He was later charged with three class D felonies: possession of stolen property and two counts of 3rd degree burglary, according to the police.

Justin Gulian, 26, of Charles City was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with two counts of 3rd degree burglary, both class D felonies; theft in the 2nd degree, a class D felony; and criminal mischief in the 4th degree, a serious misdemeanor.

Gulian also had a warrant for unauthorized use of a credit card, an aggravated misdemeanor. He is also charged with criminal mischief in the 5th degree, a simple misdemeanor; and criminal mischief in the 4th degree, a serious misdemeanor.

They are both being held in the Floyd County jail.

The Charles City police were assisted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday in searching a residence in the 800 block of Wisconsin Street, according to a press release issued by the Police Department.

Officers located items taken in two burglaries reported earlier, the press release said. Trinity United Methodist Church was reported robbed on May 28 and the YMCA was broken into May 31. The church was also vandalized.

A laptop and cash were stolen from the register at the front desk at the YMCA and two laptops, two TVs, a Bose sound system, tools and cash were taken at Trinity.

A couple of hundred dollars in cash was also taken from the church.

A window to the office on the inside of the church was broken, and a door to a lounge area was busted in, destroying the lock and preventing the door from closing completely.

The YMCA has video of the robbery that it gave to the Charles City Police Department.

The search warrants were for an apartment on the Richings Street side of a duplex apartment building, with the other apartment facing Wisconsin Street, said Charles City Police Captain Brandon Franke said.

Goodman was residing in the Wisconsin Street apartment at the time the search warrant was executed.

The owner of the building, Steven Litterer, who also rents out other residences in Charles City, said he was surprised by the search.