PAWS Cedar Dog Jog couldn’t ask for a better day

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City PAWS organization held a one-mile run along the Cedar River, Saturday, June 10.

The PAWS’ Cedar Dog Jog is a fundraiser for the Charles City PAWS shelter.

The race had 73 human participants and 35 dogs, during the 6th annual Dog Jog. Of the 73 participants, 14 were kids.

“It’s helps us with vet care and food and any other needs the animals have while they’re staying with us,” said Julie Taylor

The race had 20 sponsors.

There was a one mile and 5K race that runners and their dogs could participate in.

The run wasn’t timed.

“It’s more about having fun and people getting their dog out in the fresh air,” Taylor said.

It took place on a bike trail running parallel to the Cedar River, with signs at various points showing the runners and their dogs where to go.

The dogs that participated got a PAWS handkerchief around their neck, and several of the dogs in the race were up for adoption like Buddy, who ran with Regan Connell.

“Some are up for adoption, some were up for adoption in the past, and some are just people’s dogs that come from various places,” Taylor said.

Typically the Dog Jog is something that happens on the first or second Saturday in June each year, Taylor said.

Adam Dettmer came in first, followed by Kylie Hansen. Harper Mallen came in third, followed by her father John Mallen pushing her in a stroller.

The race had a drawing for Zoetis donated gift bags.

The gift bags consisted of dogs treats and toys, Taylor said.

Jenna Willems, Steve Kilhgerry and Lucas Fisher won the drawing.

The race also featured two veterinarians with Avenue of the Saints Animal Hospital, Dr. Phyllis Frost and Dr. Jami Mallen, whose daughter Harper came in third.