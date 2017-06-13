Registration open for Inner Tube Intermission

1 of 3

Staff report

Registration for the Inner Tube Intermission is open now for the race’s debut at the Charles City Whitewater Challenge this weekend.

Team riders of 12 years or older can register for free at the Charles City Chamber or First Security Bank this week, or register on-site until 11:30 a.m. before the race on Saturday. Teams of three to five must stay linked together as a group while they maneuver the whitewater course during the timed event.

Prizes will be awarded to the two fastest times, and a “Wipe Out” award will be presented to the team with the most spectacular wipe-out. Rapids End Outfitters will provide inner tubes. Lineup for teams begins at 12 p.m. on the north side of the Cedar River; race begins at 12:30 p.m., with award announcements to immediately follow.

The Charles City Whitewater Challenge will host multiple events throughout Saturday. The tentative schedule includes:

7 a.m., Zumba workout led by Jennifer Bauer and McKayla Tupy; Zastrow Room in the Charles City Public Library

8 a.m.-12 p.m., Charley Western Trailway Bike Ride; begins at Aromas Coffee (214 North Main); maps available of adjusted route at Aromas. Prizes at noon in the bandshell behind the Charles City Public Library.

10 a.m.-2 p.m., boat demos at the boat ramp; courtesy of Crawdaddy Outdoors

12-7 p.m. BBQ Challenge behind Charles City Hall; tasting begins at 4:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders ($25 to sample all ribs) or 5:15 p.m. for ala cart tickets ($5 to sample any 3 ribs)

12:30 p.m. Inner Tube Intermission Race

4-6 p.m. SUP Clinic

Whitewater Challenge Events:

10 a.m. Kayak Boater X

11 a.m. SUP X

11:30 a.m. Kayak Rodeo B

1 p.m. Kayak Rodeo I/A

2 p.m. SUP Best Surf

2:30 p.m. Cookie Race

3 p.m. Awards/prizes