Morning, evening storms move through area with high winds, pounding rain

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Several trees lost branches in an early morning storm Thursday, but no other significant property damage was reported to Charles City police.

According to the National Weather Service, Floyd County received between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain as of early Thursday evening. The heaviest amounts were in a band southeast of Charles City including Bassett and Ionia, and another band from Greene to Sumner.

Another severe storm moved into the area about 8:45 p.m. Thursday, bringing wild winds and more torrential rain.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Floyd County from 8:36 to 9:15 p.m. and spotters reported winds estimated at over 50 mph.

Several branches were taken down and a tree was split earlier in the day at Sportmen’s Park, possibly by a lightning strike. Pieces of the tree were scattered in a wide area around the disc golf course near the bridge.

Charles City trucks could be seen around town, including in Central Park, picking up fallen debris from the storm.

Coincidentally, the Street Department will hold its next brush pickup the week of June 26. Brush should be placed with the cut ends facing the street, according to a press release.

“They will make a round through town only once. If you miss getting your brush out in time for pickup, the Shaw Avenue Dumpsite is still open daily for your convenience,” according to the press release from the city.