Fire contained after neighbors call 911

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

A house fire on E Street was quickly contained after a few observant neighbors called 911 Wednesday morning.

No residents were home at the time, and the fire had likely not burned for long before neighbors reported smoke coming from the house’s rooftop vents, Fire Chief Eric Whipple said. Engines were dispatched at 10:43 a.m.

“There was fire in the kitchen and bathroom area near the ceiling, and it extended up into the roofline,” Whipple said.

The heavy rain that dominated Wednesday held off through the call, but a light drizzle came and went as firefighters sawed ventilation holes into the roof above the kitchen.

Smoke, fire and water damage was concentrated in the kitchen and bathroom, and into the roof above the rooms.

Two cats were rescued from the house and are OK, Whipple said.

After an investigation, Whipple reported the fire was caused by an exhaust fan in the bathroom that had malfunctioned. Light to moderate damage from smoke and water was reported in the rest of the house.

“Thankfully, good neighbors were paying attention. We were able to get here quick and get the fire knocked out in a quick hurry,” Whipple said.

AMR Ambulance, Floyd County Search and Rescue, the Charles City Police Department, Floyd County Emergency Management and MidAmerican Energy assisted the Fire Department.