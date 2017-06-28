Floyd, Chickasaw under tornado watch Wednesday

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Severe storms moving through the area Wednesday placed Floyd and Chickasaw counties under a tornado watch, dumped several heavy downpours and cut the power for more than 1,000 people in Charles City.

The National Weather Service center in La Crosse, Wis., reported high winds, hail and localized flooding were anticipated as thunderstorms traveled across the region.

Strong thunderstorms were crossing Floyd and Chickasaw counties by 3 p.m. at 50 mph. Dime-sized hail was reported by spotters in Marble Rock at 3:20 p.m.

Torrential rainfall could cause localized flooding in the counties, the NWS warned.

By 3 p.m., MidAmerican Energy was reporting power outages for 1,178 customers in parts of Charles City. The utility said all power had been restored by late afternoon.

Charles City has received an estimated 5½ inches of rain since June 20, according to the Iowa Flood Center’s Flood Information System.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources cautioned paddlers and boaters to exercise caution on Iowa rivers this weekend because of the threat of heavy rain.

“While many rivers are at safe and optimal levels today, this may change as we have a chance of heavy rains through tomorrow night and again on Friday,” Todd Robertson, with the DNR’s water trails program, said Wednesday. “Levels will be a concern and people must be aware that rain will raise water levels in mere minutes.”

Heavy rainfall can also contribute to extra debris in the water, he said.

The Associated Press reported tornadoes touching down in southern Iowa.

Fremont County Emergency Management Director Mike Crecelius said a tornado hit a rural area east of Sidney on Wednesday afternoon. He said no injuries had been reported.

Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Sheldon said some rural homes near Sidney and Shenandoah were damaged. He said he was not aware of any injuries.

Thunderstorms were expected to continue in the Charles City area through Wednesday evening and the tornado watch was in effect until 10 p.m.

The NWS reported periodic storm chances through July 3, but it is too early to tell how severe those storms may be or if they will affect Independence Day celebrations.